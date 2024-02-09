The infamous Volkswagen Super Bowl commercial.

In advertising, it pays to be memorable, even more so for Super Bowl commercials. You must stand out among the clutter to move products. But what do you do with negative attention? Long before the silly Bud Light culture war, a car ad sparked debate.

Over a decade ago, Volkswagen found itself in the middle of a controversy. The company’s Super Bowl “Get Happy” commercial in 2013 sparked accusations of racism. The 60-second spot showed a Midwestern white male attempting to cheer up his office coworkers while speaking in a Jamaican accent. The $8 million spot featured a Volkswagen Beetle and the music of Jamaican native Jimmy Cliff singing “C’mon, Get Happy.”

Upon first glance, to some, the commercial seemed benign. However, not everyone had the same reaction. Some accused Volkswagen of trafficking in stereotypes and “Get Happy” quickly became the most talked about and contentious Super Bowl ad.

New York Times columnist Charles Blow, during a CNN appearance, described it as “Blackface with voices.” Barbara Lippert of Mediapost.com said on NBC’s Today, “Didn’t anyone look at this? This is so racist. It’s just saying that black people are happy.” The Wall Street Journal’s Christopher John Farley wrote a column with the headline: “Is New Volkswagen Super Bowl Ad the Jar Jar Binks of 2013?” He was referring to the Star Wars character who was criticized for, among several things, having a pseudo-Jamaican dialect.

Volkswagen didn’t backpedal. It defended the commercial, saying the ad was never intended to be controversial. An executive said that the company consulted with 100 Jamaicans.

A spokesperson added: “If you look at the whole intent of the commercial for us, it’s about making people happy. The idea is to put a smile on your face. It’s simple and human and humorous.”

What made this controversy even more fascinating was the response from some notable Jamaicans.

Wykeham McNeill, Jamaica’s minister of tourism and entertainment, issued a press release supporting the commercial, calling it “a tribute to the popularity of reggae music worldwide and I salute Jimmy Cliff for being a true Jamaican ambassador through his outstanding music. I urge persons all across the globe to do exactly what the commercial portrays, which is to tap into your inner Jamaican and get happy.”

Another defender was Cliff, who posted on his Facebook page: “I am a proud Jamaican and stand by this campaign, I feel like people need to focus on peace and unity. Blessed Love!”

Of course, this was in 2013. The world is a different place now, and comedy can age poorly. Watch old clips of your favorite comedian. What was funny 11 years ago might make you wince today.

The “Get Happy” commercial was supposed to be whimsical. But not everyone thought it was funny, and it seems doubtful that such an ad would appear in 2024. It’s also important to acknowledge that Black people are not a monolith, and Jamaicans have differing viewpoints on various subjects.

Just like everybody else.

Different people have different views and life experiences. Full disclosure: I was born in Jamaica and my entire family is from the island. But I grew up in New York City, so my perspective might not reflect the Caribbean majority.

I asked my mother what she thought of the ad. To my slight surprise, she wasn’t bothered and added that: Jamaicans “aren’t that thin-skinned.”

Of course, it’s always easier to say you’re not offended when you’re not the offended party. Dismissing other people’s feelings is simpler than asking tougher questions.

What’s the legacy of the Volkswagen “Get Happy” ad? Perhaps advertisers— along with everyone else—are thinking more critically when speaking about culture and race. That’s a conversation, no matter how uncomfortable, worth having.