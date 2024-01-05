Credit: Nightcap Podcast

Shannon Sharpe was at the center of a show business firestorm this week after hosting comedian Katt Williams on his Club Shay Shay podcast while Williams went off on numerous fellow actors, comedians and entertainers.

Many clips from the interview went viral, prompting the likes of Kevin Hart and Cedric the Entertainer to respond. Many online also criticized Sharpe as the host for not reeling Williams in or asking follow-up questions to get to the bottom of an issue.

In particular, viewers seemed to come after Sharpe for not doing the job of a journalist.

On Thursday night, Sharpe responded to his detractors and explained his mentality with the interview.

“I never said I was journalist, I never professed to be a journalist,” Sharpe said on Nightcap. “I’m an entertainer. If you want hard-hitting questions, 60 Minutes is the platform for you … go to somebody who does that.”

Unc claps back at critics of his Katt Williams interview on Club Shay Shay ?️@ShannonSharpe @ochocinco @ClubShayShay pic.twitter.com/1CY3K4x5MK — Nightcap (@NightcapShow_) January 5, 2024

Sharpe also explained the difficult situation he was put in when Williams attacked people with whom Sharpe is friends. Sharpe has had Steve Harvey and Cedric the Entertainer on Club Shay Shay. He said on Nightcap that he is friendly with Hart.

Sharpe was seemingly just as shocked by some of what Williams said as anybody. He admitted he was shocked by how hot Williams came in to start the interview, but wanted to let him say his piece.

Katt Williams came with the HEAT… and Unc was stuck in the crossfire ?@ShannonSharpe @ochocinco pic.twitter.com/wRi4A8fVKA — Nightcap (@NightcapShow_) January 5, 2024

But like most personality-driven podcasts, the purpose is to give the guest space to show the audience who they are and what they are about. Sharpe certainly did that with Williams.

“I want that entertainer, that celebrity, that athlete to share some things with you and give you a different glimpse of who they are,” Sharpe said.

The controversy from this interview will likely pass quickly. But Sharpe is a force in the space, and his perspective is important to understand.

As more big interviews are done by non-traditional hosts, this is what audiences will continue to get. The alternative my be no interview at all.

[Nightcap on YouTube]