Sports scandals are in the news at the moment, especially with the Houston Astros, so it seems like a pretty good time to roll out a podcast focused on sports scandals throughout history. That podcast, Hall of Shame, comes from Crooked Media; they’re known for political podcasts like Pod Save America, and this is their first foray into sports-focused content. Hall of Shame will be hosted by sports personality Rachel Bonnetta (seen at left above, she’s currently the host of FS1’s Lock It In) and comedy writer Rachna Fruchbom (seen at right above, she’s worked as a writer and producer on Fresh off the Boat and a writer on Parks and Recreation), and it will release a new episode each Monday beginning March 9. Here’s an audio trailer for the show:

And here’s more on what to expect, from the show’s website:

Fox Sports host and comic Rachel Bonnetta (“Lock It In”, “@Buzzer”) and comedy writer Rachna Fruchbom (“Fresh Off the Boat”, “Parks and Recreation”) aren’t your garden variety sports fans. Sure, they obsessively root for Cleveland (the Browns and the Cavaliers), but they get even more excited by those crazy moments in sports that become almost legendary. We all know the sensationalistic scandals about cheating, gambling and sex, but Rachel and Rachna want to discover the humanity behind the headlines. That’s why they started Hall of Shame — every week Rachel and Rachna will take each other through some of the biggest scandals in sports, from the thrill of Dock Ellis’ no-hitter to the agony of Rosie Ruiz’s marathon lies. With humor and a healthy dose of perspective, they get to the bottom of what exactly went down, why these stories matter, and how they’re still relevant today. You’ll laugh, you’ll cry, you’ll feel more invested in sports than you ever thought possible. New episodes drop every Monday.

The first episode, releasing March 9, will focus on the 2002 Winter Olympics figure skating scandal, while the second episode, releasing March 16, will focus on the story of Rosie Ruiz‘s fake finish in the 1980 Boston Marathon.

