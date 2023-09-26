Credit: Club 520 podcast

Viral podcasting sensation and longtime NBA point guard Jeff Teague is taking his Club 520 podcast to Shay Shay Media, the network launched by Shannon Sharpe under The Volume brand earlier this year.

Teague announced the move on the Season Two premiere episode, which dropped Tuesday. Kyle Koster of The Big Lead reported the show will be a co-production with Shay Shay Media.

Despite Teague being a journeyman NBA player and not the most recognizable name, the show often went viral during its first season thanks to Teague’s honesty and great sense of humor about his playing days in the league.

Guests like Josh Smith, Mike Epps and PJ Tucker joined the show over the course of Season One, but the real draw was Teague. The show, which is produced out of Indianapolis, has 32,000 YouTube subscribers and 62,000 Instagram followers. Club 520 kicked off its new era with a guest appearance by Pro Football Hall of Famer Edgerrin James.

Fox Sports host Colin Cowherd launched The Volume in 2021. Athlete-led shows from big personalities like Draymond Green and Richard Sherman have produced strong results for the digital media company in its first two years.

Sharpe partnered with Cowherd to bring his Club Shay Shay podcast to the network and co-produce new shows for The Volume in August. Sharpe launched a new show co-hosted by Chad Ochocinco at the start of football season.

Club 520 with Teague marks a second production under the new partnership between Cowherd and Sharpe’s companies. Club 520 was seemingly produced independently prior to this deal.

“It’s a huge opportunity, a huge chance to be great,” Teague said on the show Tuesday.

[Club 520 on YouTube, The Big Lead]