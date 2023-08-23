Shannon Sharpe on New Heights. (New Heights on YouTube.)

While everyone waits for Shannon Sharpe to announce he’s joining ESPN, the Pro Football Hall-of-Famer has partnered with Colin Cowherd’s podcast company The Volume.

Wednesday morning, Sharpe announced he’s bringing his Club Shay Shay podcast to The Volume, the digital media company founded by Cowherd. The news comes after Sharpe reached a buyout agreement with Fox Sports in June, ending his nearly seven-year tenure with Skip Bayless on Undisputed. In the exit, Sharpe took his podcast with him and interestingly, he’s now bringing it to a company founded by one of Fox Sports’ most popular personalities in Colin Cowherd.



“I have great news for you,” Sharpe told Cowherd. “I’ve decided to bring Club Shay Shay over and partner with you. When we first started you said, ‘Hey, give me an opportunity, hear what everybody else has to say.’ And I listened to everybody, but I felt The Volume was the best place for me.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Sharpe’s company, Shay Shay Media will jointly produce new content with Cowherd’s network. Club Shay Shay has nearly 1.25 million YouTube subscribers, generating more than 15 million views per month.

“The thing that really sold me was the partnership,” Sharpe said of choosing to work with Cowherd. “Throughout this process, everybody that was involved with The Volume always said, ‘We’re a partnership, we’re gonna build you.’ And so, now that we’re partners, we’re in business together, let’s go do great things.”

While Sharpe has officially partnered with his former FS1 colleague by bringing Club Shay Shay to The Volume, the Pro Football Hall of Famer appears destined to also join Skip Bayless’s former partner, Stephen A. Smith at First Take. According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Sharpe already reached an agreement to join First Take every Monday and Tuesday during the NFL season, but Smith later claimed no contracts were signed.

[The Volume]