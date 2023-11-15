Credit: Nightcap on YouTube

With a strange Monday Night Football game providing little to discuss on Nightcap this week, host Chad Johnson once again confirmed his use of Viagra during games throughout his NFL career in a debate with cohost Shannon Sharpe.

More specifically, Johnson explained why he took “half a pill” of Viagra along with “a little bit of Red Bull” to improve his “horizontal performance” and blood flow to maximize himself as a professional wide receiver.

“Understand what the pill does,” Johnson insisted. “It’s an enhancement with an increase in blood flow to improve performance horizontally, depending on how you do it.

“But if you take a half a pill and take it before a game with a little bit of Red Bull, it increases the blood flow, which in (turn) turns into an added performance enhancer.”

It didn’t take much for Johnson to bring Sharpe in on the trick. As a Hall of Fame tight end, Sharpe seemed to click with the possibilities increased bloodflow might bring to the field.

“I’m out there going crazy,” Johnson said. “People were like god damn, I can’t stop Ocho for nothing. Then you know how I am, I’m talking the whole game. And then with the increase in blood flow, it had me moving times ten what I would regularly be moving without it. That’s what people don’t understand.”

Not only does Johnson abide by his trick, he thinks it directly helped him be great.

“This is why I think I’m one of the best ever,” the longtime Bengal said. “What you can’t do is tell the history of great NFL receivers without talking about little Ocho.”

The whole debate came out of Johnson arguing he could get double-digit points in the NBA right now at age 45. Then Sharpe insisted that Nightcap producers put out an audience poll each time Johnson tells a far-fetched story.

But the Viagra story is pretty bulletproof at this point. The six-time Pro Bowl receiver with more than 11,000 yards and nearly 70 touchdowns found an advantage no one else could. That advantage was the little blue pill.

