There are quite a few married couples in the sports broadcasting world, but it is interesting to see a couple both broadcasting for the same network at the same time. That’s what’s currently happening with Rich Eisen and his wife, sportscaster and producer Suzy Shuster. Eisen is currently hosting the Tokyo Gold Olympics show on NBCUniversal streaming service Peacock (part of Peacock’s wider Olympic coverage), and that’s led to Shuster serving as one of the guest hosts filling in for him on The Rich Eisen Show (which airs each weekday on NBCSN, Peacock and radio affiliates). Here’s one of her interviews, with NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero Monday on the Aaron Rodgers-Green Bay Packers discussions:

Shuster’s sports career includes work as a producer for ESPN (where she met Eisen) and HBO, plus time as a reporter for ABC, TNT, NBA TV, Fox Sports West, and more. She also works in politics, where she founded consultancy firm Magnetic Media. She’s filled in for Eisen on his show at some points before this, but it’s interesting to have that happen while that show’s on Peacock and while what he’s doing is also on Peacock. And she’s doing a nice job so far.

[The Rich Eisen Show on YouTube]