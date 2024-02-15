Feb 10, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts after hitting a three-ppont shot in the last second against the Phoenix Suns during the second half at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

NBA superstar and two-time league MVP Stephen Curry will reportedly star in a new series ordered by the Peacock streaming service.

Rumored for some time, Curry will star in a mockumentary entitled Mr. Throwback, according to a report by The Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday.

“The NBCUniversal-owned streamer on Wednesday announced series orders for four new scripted originals, including Mr. Throwback, a mockumentary starring NBA legend Steph Curry,” THR wrote.

The publication wrote of the series, “The comedy revolves around a down-on-his-luck memorabilia dealer who looks for redemption by reuniting with his sixth-grade teammate, NBA legend Steph Curry.”

Last April, when the series was revealed to be on its way, it was announced that CUrry would also produce the series too. It will be part of Curry’s Unanimous Media company. This is still noted as the first project to come from the company and their deal with Universal Television, as our Andrew Bucholtz wrote at the time. Curry is just the latest athlete to get into filmmaking and production, joining a growing list of other athletes dabbling in the scene.

We’ve gone from a synopsis to an order, though, which is the step everyone involved wanted to take. Curry’s project was one of four that Peacock announced on Wednesday. A project headlined by Simu Liu was also announced.

