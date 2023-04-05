Golden State Warriors’ star Steph Curry has built quite the empire both on and off the court. Curry has four NBA titles, two NBA MVP awards, and a Finals MVP award under his belt so far, and he’s also become quite notable in film and TV with his Unanimous Media production company, from 2019 series Stephen vs. the Game with Religion of Sports (which aired on Facebook Watch) through recent documentary Underrated (which aired on Apple TV+) through his work as an executive producer and on-camera talent (as a version of himself) in extreme minigolf competition series Holey Moley (which has a fifth season on the way for ABC). Now, Curry has another project on the way where he’ll be in front of the camera as well as producing: Mr. Throwback,.

Mr. Throwback is a mockumentary series from Universal Television and Curry’s Unanimous Media, which signed a global first-look developmental deal for both scripted and unscripted projects with Universal back in 2021 (plus a deal with sister company DreamWorks Animation for kids and family content). It’s the first project to come out of that deal, and is in development at sister NBCUniversal company NBC. It comes from Happy Endings creator David Caspe and writing duo Matthew Libman and Daniel Libman, and is set to co-star Curry and Adam Pally (Happy Endings, The Mindy Project, Sonic The Hedgehog). Here’s a further description of what to expect, from Peter White of Deadline:

The series about a down-on-his-luck memorabilia dealer looking for redemption by reuniting with his sixth-grade teammate, NBA legend Steph Curry. …Caspe will write and exec produce with the Libmans, who created the series with Pally. Pally and Curry will also exec produce with Unanimous’ Erick Peyton also exec producing. …“Making the natural transition from behind the camera to center stage opposite Adam Pally, we can’t wait for the world to see what we have in store,” said Curry. “We’re thrilled to continue our work with NBC and UTV to develop a project as fun and entertaining as Mr. Throwback,” added Erick Peyton, Chief Creative Officer, Unanimous Media.

There’s definitely a hit-and-miss record of athletes in movies and TV. But it’s sometimes worked out quite well. And Curry has shown an ability to be pretty interesting in his docuseries, and pretty entertaining (and willing to get a bit weird) on Holey Moley, and he’s surrounded by a strong group here with Caspe (also known for creating Kenan, Marry Me, Black Monday , co-reating Champagne ILL, and executive producing Blockbuster), the Libmans (who have worked on The Mick and Solar Opposites, as well as with Caspe on many of the aforementioned shows), and Pally. Here’s one of the many great Pally clips from Happy Endings, with him performing Like A Prayer with all-male Madonna cover band “Mandonna”:

No word on if we’ll get Curry (seen above during the 2022 NBA All-Star Game) performing Madonna in this new series as well. But we can hope.

[Deadline; photo from Kyle Terada/USA Today Sports]