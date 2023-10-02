Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch

When Ohio State’s 2023 schedule was first released, the Buckeyes’ Oct. 7 matchup against Maryland was slated to air exclusively on Peacock. But with the Buckeyes’ showdown with the Terrapins having since been selected for Fox’s Big Noon Kickoff, many Ohio State fans believed they had avoided the prospect of a game only being broadcast on a streaming service.

Unfortunately for those fans, Peacock was never going to pass up its ability to air a game featuring the Big Ten’s biggest draw. Thus, they were disappointed to learn that the Buckeyes’ Oct. 14 game against Purdue—which was originally slated to air on Fox—will now be a Peacock exclusive.

? GAME TIME ANNOUNCEMENT ? ? ? The Buckeyes will take on the Boilermakers next ? Saturday, Oct. 14 at ⏰ Noon on ? Peacock. ➕ ? Visit https://t.co/6b3EQEvbr9 for more information on how to watch. pic.twitter.com/bFGSYEdxoi — Ohio State Buckeyes ? (@OhioStAthletics) October 2, 2023

Reading through the replies on the post, it’s not hard to figure out where Ohio State fans stand on streaming.

“Yikes, one of the only games in the last 8 years I’ll miss out on watching live,” one user replied.

“You actually have to have Peacock to watch it? Is this real life?” added another.

“Why is the #4 team in the country on a streaming service and not an actual channel? This is laughable,” said a third.

As of 3 p.m. ET on Monday, there are 38 direct replies to the post—the overwhelming majority are expressing dissatisfaction with the game airing exclusively on Peacock. The NBC streaming service, however, is hopeful that most Buckeye fans are full of bluster and will ultimately be willing to pay to watch their team, even against an opponent as underwhelming as Purdue (sorry, Boilermakers).

Peacock’s ability to stream the battle between the Buckeyes and the Boilermakers comes as a part of the Big Ten’s new media rights deal, in which the streaming service gets nine exclusive games per season, in addition to simulcasting NBC’s Big Ten Saturday Night contests. While it may be a pain, the reality is that sports fans everywhere—including Ohio State—will likely have to get used to using streaming services, which could also be a part of the College Football Playoff’s next rights deal.

