Having your game broadcast on the Peacock streaming service isn’t anything new to the Purdue Boilermakers. However, this weekend marks the first time for Ohio State Buckeyes fans.

And boy did they hate it.

The OSU faithful were predisposed to dislike the experience of watching their Buckeyes on a streamer, if we’re being fair. So mad were they that it inspired a state senator to look into legislation to tamp down the number of times Ohio State games can appear on a streaming-only option in the future. It also caused issues at local bars and restaurants that didn’t want to pay exorbitant fees in order to broadcast a handful of games per year.

So they were already in a bad mood by the time Saturday rolled around. That made any problems or microaggressions caused by Peacock’s offerings seem even worse than they might have otherwise.

That includes graphics errors…

Peacock putting up the Ohio State TD graphic as Purdue recovered the fumble in the end zone was a nice touch. — Tom Fornelli (@TomFornelli) October 14, 2023

The lack of any pregame programming…

Peacock…. this is a joke guys. You pay all this money for this product. Millions of people tuning in and you can't do any pregame whatsoever? Is something wrong? What an embarrassment. — Timmy Hall? (@TimHall971) October 14, 2023

“Just bought Peacock, can’t wait for the pregame show I paid a premium for.” pic.twitter.com/wKYZpgAx8q — McNeil (@Reflog_18) October 14, 2023

First time watching live sports on @peacock Let’s see if this one Ohio State game was worth $5.99. Odd that there’s not a pregame show. pic.twitter.com/gBVtrIka1G — Billy Byler (@TheByler) October 14, 2023

The stream constantly buffering or freezing…

@peacock Ohio state game feed keeps freezing. We’re over two minutes behind live action. I want my money back — Al Ciammaichella ?? (@Gotribe31) October 14, 2023

Game stream freezes but ads play butter smooth. You guys suck. — Mick (@MickeyDeadGuys) October 14, 2023

We have wired fiber optic internet and the stream for peacock for the Ohio State vs. Purdue game is freezing several times. Is this going to be fixed? — Isac Kunnath (@crossface2008) October 14, 2023

Here's my wife's review of Peacock from first half:

"Peacock is doing weird things, freezing periodically, and the upstairs feed pauses about every 30 seconds. The downstairs is better but we had to restart it a couple times bc it froze solid hahaha." — Tim May (@TIM_MAYsports) October 14, 2023

The quality of the broadcasting crew…

@peacock I've heard better commentary from my fartbox after a night of prunes dipped in cheese fondue for this @OhioStateFB game! Shame on you @bigten !! — Carlos Griffith (@LosWitTheLidOff) October 14, 2023

It would be great if the broadcasters knew which players were on the field. @peacock — Nathan Bowen (@nbowen2) October 14, 2023

And just general disdain for the entire ordeal…

Peacock can go with blockbuster. And radio shack. — CoachWhite (@CoachJ_White) October 14, 2023

You know what? I'm not gonna pay for Peacock. Not because I'm trying to take some pro-consumer principled stand…but because honestly, how often have I gotten eight dollars worth of enjoyment out of watching Ohio State at Purdue? This is the nudge I need to watch something else — Matt Brown (@MattBrownEP) October 14, 2023

The worst part about THE Ohio State being on Peacock today is my local grocery story was packed during the game and half of them were watching on their phones. I had to Heisman people left and right to get my gluten free bagels and whipped cream https://t.co/fA3cW8W1D5 — Elaine Shircliff (@imaraindancer) October 14, 2023

As of this writing, Ohio State is up 27-0 on Purdue in the third quarter and looks good to improve to 6-0 on the season, so, at least there’s that, right?

As of right now, Ohio State is not scheduled to have another game on Peacock this season. And quite frankly, everyone would probably be wise to make sure that doesn’t change.