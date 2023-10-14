Peacock Credit: @fun_magnets
Having your game broadcast on the Peacock streaming service isn’t anything new to the Purdue Boilermakers. However, this weekend marks the first time for Ohio State Buckeyes fans.

And boy did they hate it.

The OSU faithful were predisposed to dislike the experience of watching their Buckeyes on a streamer, if we’re being fair. So mad were they that it inspired a state senator to look into legislation to tamp down the number of times Ohio State games can appear on a streaming-only option in the future. It also caused issues at local bars and restaurants that didn’t want to pay exorbitant fees in order to broadcast a handful of games per year.

So they were already in a bad mood by the time Saturday rolled around. That made any problems or microaggressions caused by Peacock’s offerings seem even worse than they might have otherwise.

That includes graphics errors…

The lack of any pregame programming…

The stream constantly buffering or freezing…

The quality of the broadcasting crew…

 

And just general disdain for the entire ordeal…

As of this writing, Ohio State is up 27-0 on Purdue in the third quarter and looks good to improve to 6-0 on the season, so, at least there’s that, right?

As of right now, Ohio State is not scheduled to have another game on Peacock this season. And quite frankly, everyone would probably be wise to make sure that doesn’t change.

