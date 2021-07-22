Earlier this year, NBC announced that a Frogger-style game show would be coming to Peacock. Months later, we’re starting to learn more details about that show, including the hosts.

Damon Wayans Jr. will host alongside Kyle Brandt, perhaps best known for his work on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football.

The release revealed that 13 hour-long episodes of the Frogger game show have been ordered, and also explained some details. As I assumed in my writeup back in February, it sure does sound a lot like Wipeout.

A fierce and ridiculously fun competition, FROGGER will feature a variety outrageous obstacle courses or “crossings.” These physically demanding challenges will see contestants dodge treacherous traffic, leap over snapping gators and hop over hungry hippos to conquer the course.

NBC, of course, has some experience with live action Frogger.

Here’s hoping this version is more exciting, and doesn’t feature a vintage arcade machine getting smashed to bits.

[Image via Peacock/Stuart Bryce]