Short and to the Point

Immediately after the Texas Rangers defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks 11-7 in Game 4 of the World Series, host Jessica Kleinschmidt gave her thoughts on the Rangers taking a 3-1 lead in the series. She discussed how both teams performed in the World Series so far, and shared what each team needs to do to win this year’s World Series.

Here’s the full breakdown.

:52: World Series Game 4 recap

1:41: Rangers take a big lead early

4:30: Diamondbacks try to come back

5:20: Adolis García’s injury

15:01: Playing hurt by the end of the season

16:43: Being good at the right time

18:21: Marcus Semien

19:35: Ketel Marte

20:37: Bruce Bochy and Torey Lovullo

24:38: Merrill Kelly

25:59: Rangers/Diamondbacks defending

27:03: What needs to happen to both teams in order to win the World Series?

