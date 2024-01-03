Host Jessica Kleinschmidt interviews FanSided MLB insider Robert Murray. Jessica and Robert discuss a wide range of topics including Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto going to the LA Dodgers, the disappointment of the San Diego Padres, the pace of MLB free agency, and more.
Here’s the full breakdown.
- 2:12: Welcome Robert Murray to Short and to the Point
- 2:31: Pace of MLB free agency this offseason
- 5:34: Sleep schedule
- 7:33: Yoshinobu Yamamoto
- 9:38: San Francisco Giants missing out on top free agents
- 12:02: Giants roster
- 14:56: Arizona Diamondbacks building off of 2023
- 17:55: Short pitchers
- 20:07: Bullpen market
- 23:20: Jesús Luzardo
- 28:00: Trying to break some news
- 30:59: Outlook for the 2024 season
- 34:18: Playoff format
- 36:11: San Diego Padres
- 40:04: Spring Training signings
- 41:13: Team that can surprise and make some big signings this offseason
