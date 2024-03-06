Host Jessica Kleinschmidt interviews WWE “Friday Night SmackDown” host Corey Graves. Jessica and Corey discuss a wide range of topics including becoming the host of “Friday Night SmackDown,” Michael Cole and Triple H getting him into WWE commentary, wife Carmella opening up about her miscarriage, working with Pat McAfee, Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania, and more.
- 1:33: Welcome Corey Graves to Short and to the Point
- 1:42: Becoming the voice of SmackDown
- 3:04: Comparing preparation for an analyst to a host
- 4:32: Managing the nerves
- 6:11: Being yourself
- 7:28: Being patient with yourself when learning commentary on the fly
- 8:46: Developing a broadcasting style
- 10:25: Tapping into the passion
- 11:21: Lessons from Michael Cole
- 13:13: Injecting drama into broadcasts
- 15:36: Praise from Michael Cole
- 17:48: Characteristics Cole saw in Corey to get him to try commentary
- 19:08: Educating and entertaining the audience as an analyst
- 20:25: Working with Pat McAfee
- 21:27: Relationship with Triple H
- 22:56: How is Triple H on the headset?
- 23:38: Changes in how the media covers pro wrestling
- 26:13: Comparing today’s WWE to the Attitude Era
- 28:26: Walking out as a wrestler compared to as a commentator
- 30:39: Retiring from in-ring wrestling
- 33:18: Being known more as a commentator than as wrestler
- 35:00: Announcing retirement
- 37:11: What would Corey want “broadcaster Corey” to tell “wrestler Corey?”
- 38:08: Carmella’s support of Corey
- 40:45: Being open with discussing relationship
- 44:07: Carmella opening up about her miscarriage
- 45:28: Embracing the fact that both people in a relationship aren’t perfect
- 48:02: Tackling parenthood together with their WWE schedules
- 50:05: Cody Rhodes
- 54:22: Needing to fail in order to succeed
