Trey Wingo Trey Wingo on the Awful Announcing Podcast
Host Brandon Contes interviews Trey Wingo, former ESPN SportsCenter anchor and NFL Live host, and current co-host of the Chasin’ It podcast with Chase Daniel. Contes and Wingo discuss a wide range of topics including having the scoop first that Aaron Rodgers was going to the Jets, not being a morning person, working with Bob Ley on 9/11, and more.

  • :48: Thinking of Hawaii
  • 2:45: Is Taylor Swift “moving the needle” on Trey’s podcast?
  • 4:19: Swift’s ability to overshadow the NFL
  • 5:30: Chase Daniel
  • 6:39: Daniel co-hosting “Golic & Wingo”
  • 8:05: Freedom in the podcast space post-ESPN
  • 9:04: Does Trey miss being at ESPN?
  • 9:34: Leaving ESPN
  • 11:00: Taking over for Mike Greenberg to host morning show with Mike Golic
  • 12:49: “Golic & Wingo”
  • 15:17: Taking the morning show offer
  • 15:55: Would Golic and Wingo still be at ESPN if Trey stayed on as morning show host?
  • 17:27: Is ESPN Radio a prominent platform anymore?
  • 18:36: Focusing on major markets when doing national radio?
  • 19:47: Having the Aaron Rodgers to the Jets scoop
  • 22:07: Reaction to the reaction of the Rodgers report
  • 22:49: Hearing from Rodgers’ camp?
  • 23:23: Will Rodgers return this season?
  • 24:22: Fame of being at ESPN
  • 25:58: SportsCenter
  • 28:43: Writing on SportsCenter
  • 30:11: Anchoring SportsCenter with Bob Ley on 9/11
  • 33:29: Comfort level in the moment covering 9/11 on live TV
  • 35:11: Working the 2020 NFL Draft
  • 38:55: Favorite episode or moment on NFL Live
  • 42:01: Shift in how hard hits and head injuries are covered on NFL Live
  • 44:19: NFL as a league long-term
  • 47:23: Complaints from the NFL and Roger Goodell about things said on the air
  • 48:37: Doing play-by-play
  • 49:40: Would Trey go back to work full time at a network?
  • 50:17: Thoughts on ESPN going all in on Stephen A. Smith and Pat McAfee
  • 51:03: Would ESPN executives eventually sour on McAfee?
  • 52:19: Stunt app

