Host Brandon Contes interviews Trey Wingo, former ESPN SportsCenter anchor and NFL Live host, and current co-host of the Chasin’ It podcast with Chase Daniel. Contes and Wingo discuss a wide range of topics including having the scoop first that Aaron Rodgers was going to the Jets, not being a morning person, working with Bob Ley on 9/11, and more.
Here’s the full breakdown
- :48: Thinking of Hawaii
- 2:45: Is Taylor Swift “moving the needle” on Trey’s podcast?
- 4:19: Swift’s ability to overshadow the NFL
- 5:30: Chase Daniel
- 6:39: Daniel co-hosting “Golic & Wingo”
- 8:05: Freedom in the podcast space post-ESPN
- 9:04: Does Trey miss being at ESPN?
- 9:34: Leaving ESPN
- 11:00: Taking over for Mike Greenberg to host morning show with Mike Golic
- 12:49: “Golic & Wingo”
- 15:17: Taking the morning show offer
- 15:55: Would Golic and Wingo still be at ESPN if Trey stayed on as morning show host?
- 17:27: Is ESPN Radio a prominent platform anymore?
- 18:36: Focusing on major markets when doing national radio?
- 19:47: Having the Aaron Rodgers to the Jets scoop
- 22:07: Reaction to the reaction of the Rodgers report
- 22:49: Hearing from Rodgers’ camp?
- 23:23: Will Rodgers return this season?
- 24:22: Fame of being at ESPN
- 25:58: SportsCenter
- 28:43: Writing on SportsCenter
- 30:11: Anchoring SportsCenter with Bob Ley on 9/11
- 33:29: Comfort level in the moment covering 9/11 on live TV
- 35:11: Working the 2020 NFL Draft
- 38:55: Favorite episode or moment on NFL Live
- 42:01: Shift in how hard hits and head injuries are covered on NFL Live
- 44:19: NFL as a league long-term
- 47:23: Complaints from the NFL and Roger Goodell about things said on the air
- 48:37: Doing play-by-play
- 49:40: Would Trey go back to work full time at a network?
- 50:17: Thoughts on ESPN going all in on Stephen A. Smith and Pat McAfee
- 51:03: Would ESPN executives eventually sour on McAfee?
- 52:19: Stunt app
Thanks for listening, and if you enjoyed the show, be sure to subscribe and leave us a positive review on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever else you get our podcasts.