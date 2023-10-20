Trey Wingo on the Awful Announcing Podcast

Host Brandon Contes interviews Trey Wingo, former ESPN SportsCenter anchor and NFL Live host, and current co-host of the Chasin’ It podcast with Chase Daniel. Contes and Wingo discuss a wide range of topics including having the scoop first that Aaron Rodgers was going to the Jets, not being a morning person, working with Bob Ley on 9/11, and more.

Here’s the full breakdown

:48: Thinking of Hawaii

2:45: Is Taylor Swift “moving the needle” on Trey’s podcast?

4:19: Swift’s ability to overshadow the NFL

5:30: Chase Daniel

6:39: Daniel co-hosting “Golic & Wingo”

8:05: Freedom in the podcast space post-ESPN

9:04: Does Trey miss being at ESPN?

9:34: Leaving ESPN

11:00: Taking over for Mike Greenberg to host morning show with Mike Golic

12:49: “Golic & Wingo”

15:17: Taking the morning show offer

15:55: Would Golic and Wingo still be at ESPN if Trey stayed on as morning show host?

17:27: Is ESPN Radio a prominent platform anymore?

18:36: Focusing on major markets when doing national radio?

19:47: Having the Aaron Rodgers to the Jets scoop

22:07: Reaction to the reaction of the Rodgers report

22:49: Hearing from Rodgers’ camp?

23:23: Will Rodgers return this season?

24:22: Fame of being at ESPN

25:58: SportsCenter

28:43: Writing on SportsCenter

30:11: Anchoring SportsCenter with Bob Ley on 9/11

33:29: Comfort level in the moment covering 9/11 on live TV

35:11: Working the 2020 NFL Draft

38:55: Favorite episode or moment on NFL Live

42:01: Shift in how hard hits and head injuries are covered on NFL Live

44:19: NFL as a league long-term

47:23: Complaints from the NFL and Roger Goodell about things said on the air

48:37: Doing play-by-play

49:40: Would Trey go back to work full time at a network?

50:17: Thoughts on ESPN going all in on Stephen A. Smith and Pat McAfee

51:03: Would ESPN executives eventually sour on McAfee?

52:19: Stunt app

