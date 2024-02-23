Host Brandon Contes interviews head Apple MLS commentator Taylor Twellman. Brandon and Taylor discuss a wide range of topics including giving Tom Brady broadcasting advice, Lionel Messi in MLS, leaving ESPN for Apple, and more.
Here’s the full breakdown:
- :38: Excitement for start of MLS season
- 1:51: Transition from pitch to booth
- 3:29: Not giving bulletin board material when playing
- 5:41: Times Taylor gave bulletin board material
- 6:55: Robert Kraft’s involvement with the New England Revolution
- 8:27: Tom Brady
- 9:33: Broadcasting advice for Brady
- 11:17: Apple’s first season in MLS
- 12:30: Issues or complaints from fans about MLS on Apple
- 13:22: MLS embracing streaming
- 15:41: Lionel Messi effect for MLS
- 17:01: Can one player make such an impact for MLS?
- 18:26: MLS talent level compared to England
- 20:01: Messi with the media
- 20:53: Different feel when doing Messi’s matches
- 21:46: Transition from ESPN to Apple
- 23:41: Enjoying doing other shows like “SportsCenter” and “First Take”
- 25:33: Complaints from viewers
- 26:08: ESPN daytime programming not putting enough focus on soccer
- 27:45: Is talent or management more reluctant to talk soccer?
- 29:32: Talking soccer with Stephen A. Smith
- 30:47: Twitter post on leaving ESPN
- 32:20: “What are we doing?” clip
- 35:14: Realistic the USMNT should’ve won a World Cup by now?
- 36:54: What’s held the USMNT back from making the World Cup quarterfinals?
- 38:41: Working the World Cup as a broadcaster
- 40:05: United States hosting the World Cup
- 41:14: Reservations about going to other countries to play
- 42:47: Soccer industry handling concussions
- 44:36: Movement to make changes happen during matches?
- 46:12: Heading in youth sports
- 47:02: Diagnosed concussions
- 47:47: Effects from concussions
- 49:12: Support from others when speaking about concussions
- 51:08: MLS referee lockout and starting season with temporary refs
- 51:59: Inter Miami’s 2024 season
- 53:19: Messi backlash from China after missing Hong Kong friendly
- 54:07 MLS season starting in February
- 55:46: MLS players not named Messi that people should know about
