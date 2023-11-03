Steve Letarte Steve Letarte on the Awful Announcing Podcast
Host Brandon Contes interviews Steve Letarte, NASCAR on NBC analyst and former Daytona 500 winning crew chief for Jeff Gordon and Dale Earnhardt Jr. Contes and Letarte discuss a wide range of topics including working for Hendrick Motorsports, improving as a broadcaster, previewing the NASCAR Championship 4, the New England Patriots rebuilding, and more.

  • :47: Adrenaline of calling a championship race
  • 1:38: Working for Hendrick Motorsports at 16
  • 4:39: How people become crew chiefs
  • 5:52: “Pinch me” moments
  • 7:39: What was more special? Winning the Daytona 500 with Jeff Gordon or with Dale Earnhardt Jr.
  • 8:58: Interactions between a crew chief and a driver during a race
  • 10:46: Steve’s interactions between Gordon and Dale Jr.
  • 12:24: Watching the race as a crew chief on the pit box
  • 13:03: Watching the race as an analyst in the broadcasting booth
  • 14:35: Finding the balance in broadcasting to diehard and casual race fans
  • 16:54: Does Steve have the itch to go back to being a full-time crew chief?
  • 17:39: Ending up at NBC
  • 19:03: Dale Jr. as a media personality
  • 19:57: Working with Dale Jr.
  • 21:17: How has Steve improved as a broadcaster?
  • 24:09: NASCAR viewership
  • 26:28: Rightsholders helping NASCAR reach younger demographics
  • 28:45: Shortening races
  • 31:05: “Dirty Mo Dough/Has betting changed NASCAR broadcasts?
  • 35:00: Favorite bet for the final race
  • 36:14: Are the Championship 4 the best four drivers of this season?
  • 37:35: Internal competition among teammates
  • 38:55: Differences of Phoenix Raceway since last March
  • 40:50: The “race car drivers aren’t real athletes” argument
  • 43:28: Mac Jones
  • 44:35: Bill Belichick

