Steve Letarte on the Awful Announcing Podcast

Host Brandon Contes interviews Steve Letarte, NASCAR on NBC analyst and former Daytona 500 winning crew chief for Jeff Gordon and Dale Earnhardt Jr. Contes and Letarte discuss a wide range of topics including working for Hendrick Motorsports, improving as a broadcaster, previewing the NASCAR Championship 4, the New England Patriots rebuilding, and more.

Here’s the full breakdown:

:47: Adrenaline of calling a championship race

1:38: Working for Hendrick Motorsports at 16

4:39: How people become crew chiefs

5:52: “Pinch me” moments

7:39: What was more special? Winning the Daytona 500 with Jeff Gordon or with Dale Earnhardt Jr.

8:58: Interactions between a crew chief and a driver during a race

10:46: Steve’s interactions between Gordon and Dale Jr.

12:24: Watching the race as a crew chief on the pit box

13:03: Watching the race as an analyst in the broadcasting booth

14:35: Finding the balance in broadcasting to diehard and casual race fans

16:54: Does Steve have the itch to go back to being a full-time crew chief?

17:39: Ending up at NBC

19:03: Dale Jr. as a media personality

19:57: Working with Dale Jr.

21:17: How has Steve improved as a broadcaster?

24:09: NASCAR viewership

26:28: Rightsholders helping NASCAR reach younger demographics

28:45: Shortening races

31:05: “Dirty Mo Dough/Has betting changed NASCAR broadcasts?

35:00: Favorite bet for the final race

36:14: Are the Championship 4 the best four drivers of this season?

37:35: Internal competition among teammates

38:55: Differences of Phoenix Raceway since last March

40:50: The “race car drivers aren’t real athletes” argument

43:28: Mac Jones

44:35: Bill Belichick

