Host Brandon Contes interviews Steve Letarte, NASCAR on NBC analyst and former Daytona 500 winning crew chief for Jeff Gordon and Dale Earnhardt Jr. Contes and Letarte discuss a wide range of topics including working for Hendrick Motorsports, improving as a broadcaster, previewing the NASCAR Championship 4, the New England Patriots rebuilding, and more.
Here’s the full breakdown:
- :47: Adrenaline of calling a championship race
- 1:38: Working for Hendrick Motorsports at 16
- 4:39: How people become crew chiefs
- 5:52: “Pinch me” moments
- 7:39: What was more special? Winning the Daytona 500 with Jeff Gordon or with Dale Earnhardt Jr.
- 8:58: Interactions between a crew chief and a driver during a race
- 10:46: Steve’s interactions between Gordon and Dale Jr.
- 12:24: Watching the race as a crew chief on the pit box
- 13:03: Watching the race as an analyst in the broadcasting booth
- 14:35: Finding the balance in broadcasting to diehard and casual race fans
- 16:54: Does Steve have the itch to go back to being a full-time crew chief?
- 17:39: Ending up at NBC
- 19:03: Dale Jr. as a media personality
- 19:57: Working with Dale Jr.
- 21:17: How has Steve improved as a broadcaster?
- 24:09: NASCAR viewership
- 26:28: Rightsholders helping NASCAR reach younger demographics
- 28:45: Shortening races
- 31:05: “Dirty Mo Dough/Has betting changed NASCAR broadcasts?
- 35:00: Favorite bet for the final race
- 36:14: Are the Championship 4 the best four drivers of this season?
- 37:35: Internal competition among teammates
- 38:55: Differences of Phoenix Raceway since last March
- 40:50: The “race car drivers aren’t real athletes” argument
- 43:28: Mac Jones
- 44:35: Bill Belichick
Thanks for listening, and if you enjoyed the show, be sure to subscribe and leave us a positive review on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever else you get our podcasts.