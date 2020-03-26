On this week’s episode of the Awful Announcing podcast, host Ben Heisler is joined by Los Angeles Dodgers/MLB on Fox broadcaster Joe Davis to talk his career, advice from Vin Scully, how he’s staying busy during quarantine, and much more.

Subscribe on iTunes!

Here’s the full breakdown.

0:21: Podcast Introduction

5:30: Introduction with Joe Davis

6:35: How he’s stayed busy throughout quarantine/stay-at-home in CA

8:47: Favorite spots around the country to find the best smoked meat in America

10:04: First interest in broadcasting and how he started calling his first games

11:05: The first broadcasters he emulated early on

15:13: Getting letters/DMs asking for broadcast advice after he did it when he was a kid

17:00: His college football days – was he good with the media as an athlete?

18:25: His time in Montgomery, taking every broadcast and gig that he possibly could during that time

22:20: What was his first “Welcome to the Big Leagues, kid” type of moment?

23:30: Reflecting on taking over for Vin Scully after getting the Dodgers job

24:41: The unbelievable advice Vin Scully passed along, and who he got that same advice from

26:23: Does he miss play-by-play on radio?

27:24: How he envisions the baseball season going post Corona Virus

30:00: How will the Astros scandal discussion likely unfold once the season begins?

32:57: How he’d like to see baseball improve/connect with younger fans

34:30: If he’s had conversations on potentially adapting to betting information/more advanced stats into the broadcast

36:15: RAPID-FIRE!

Thanks for listening, and if you enjoyed the show, be sure to subscribe on iTunes and leave us a positive review.