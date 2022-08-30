Vox Media
Vox Media is turning out the lights on several SB Nation blogs, effective at the end of September.

Per tweets from the various blog accounts, the shuttered blogs are Against All Enemies (service academies), Big East Coast Bias (Big East), Cowboys Ride for Free (Oklahoma State), For Whom the Cowbell Tolls (Mississippi State), and Team Speed Kills (SEC).

Vox has not been kind to SB Nation in recent years, ending contracts with California-based contracts, furloughing writers and editors, and laying off many of those who were furloughed. On the bright side, they added executives to the leadership team after those furloughs and layoffs.

Dumping five college sports blogs days before the official start of the 2022 football season is just cold. But given previous comments made by Vox leadership, maybe they had no idea when college football season even starts.

