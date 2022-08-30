Vox Media is turning out the lights on several SB Nation blogs, effective at the end of September.

Per tweets from the various blog accounts, the shuttered blogs are Against All Enemies (service academies), Big East Coast Bias (Big East), Cowboys Ride for Free (Oklahoma State), For Whom the Cowbell Tolls (Mississippi State), and Team Speed Kills (SEC).

Indeed, we have tough news to deliver. In a few weeks, Against All Enemies will no longer publish. SB Nation has decided to sunset the site. This would’ve been our fifth season covering Service Academy football. We’ve loved every second of it. Thank you, readers. ??? ? — Against All Enemies (@AAE_SBN) August 30, 2022

Big East Coast Bias is being shuttered. This was a decision made by people above us late last week. We are deeply disappointed by this decision, as we were looking forward to what would have been our 10th season of coverage since the Big East's reformation in 2013-14. — Big East Coast Bias (@becb_sbn) August 29, 2022

We have received word that as of September 30th, Cowboys Ride For Free will be terminated. We appreciate all of the support over the years and have thoroughly enjoyed being a place for you to get your OSU news! Much love. — Cowboys Ride For Free (@CowboysRFF) August 29, 2022

This site for 6 years has been a part of me. For others, it’s been a part of them for so much longer. Today, we learned it won’t be a part of anyone’s lives much more. SBNation has shut us down, effective end of September — For Whom the Cowbell Tolls (@mstatesports) August 30, 2022

Team Speed Kills is being shuttered. TSK would like to thank @BecomingBrandon leading the charge for so very long and helping it become a popular blog on this sphere prior to the transition I took from him in 2016. Thanks for all the memories, sometimes it did just mean more. — Team Speed Kills (@TeamSpeedKills) August 30, 2022

Vox has not been kind to SB Nation in recent years, ending contracts with California-based contracts, furloughing writers and editors, and laying off many of those who were furloughed. On the bright side, they added executives to the leadership team after those furloughs and layoffs.

Dumping five college sports blogs days before the official start of the 2022 football season is just cold. But given previous comments made by Vox leadership, maybe they had no idea when college football season even starts.