Since departing Action Network, sports business analyst Darren Rovell has faced criticism for his comments suggesting Caitlin Clark would financially suffer by entering the WNBA Draft. This take, made after his return to the sports business world, is one for which he’s been widely roasted.

While Rovell has opened himself up to be that type of figure, as he remains a fixture in various segments of the sports world, he’s also a prominent figure in another niche industry—the sports collectibles industry. As reported by Sportico, Monday saw an announcement that he’s officially launched CLLCT (pronounced “collect”), a new media website dedicated to covering the sports collectibles market.

Here are more details about the funding from Rovell’s new venture:

CLLCT raised $4 million from a group that includes David Blitzer’s Bolt Venture, Gabe Plotkin’s Tallwoods Capital, Roger Ehrenberg’s Eberg Capital, Stephen Ross’ Amity Supply and Phoenix Capital Ventures. It also includes personal investments from Ted and Zach Leonsis, Jason Stein and Andy Lansing.

“We think there are going to be a tremendous amount of revenue opportunities,” Rovell said via Sportico. “We aren’t saying exactly what will be our biggest revenue source, but we’re going to be No. 1 from Day 1, and we think companies will flock to us because we will be the best option to promote and advertise … And we will uphold our journalism. If we don’t have integrity journalism-wise, then we’re dead.”

CLLCT will delve deep into the multi-billion dollar world of sports collectibles and memorabilia. According to Monday’s press release, their team boasts journalists with experience at ESPN, Fox Sports, and CNBC.

In a recent CLLCTV video, Roverll declared CLLCT to be a unique media force for sports memorabilia collectors. He emphasized their triple identity: collector, journalist, and advocate. This allows them to deliver unparalleled analysis, exclusive access, and captivating stories. CLLCT will champion exciting discoveries and act as a watchdog for the hobby, investigating wrongdoings. Their goal is to be a comprehensive resource for all collectors, from beginners to seasoned veterans.

“As this area has emerged as a legit alt-asset class worth billions of dollars and growing, it hasn’t at all been matched on the content side,” Rovell said in a statement. “We will be that one-stop shop that collectors have been craving.”

