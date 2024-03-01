Darren Rovell (L, via a 2015 Awful Announcing piece) and Caitlin Clark (in a Feb. 28, 2024 game, via Matt Krohn, USA Today Sports.)

One conversation of note over the past few years after the expansion of name, image, and likeness (NIL) rights in NCAA competitions has been the idea that top women’s sports athletes are losing out on money by going from the college ranks to the pros. There’s been a lot of well-sourced pushback against that, including discussions of how most NIL endorsement deals have wound up transferring to the pros as the player does. But that hasn’t stopped figures like Darren Rovell (currently independent, formerly with Action Network, ESPN, CNBC and more) from claiming that athletes like Iowa Hawkeyes’ women’s basketball star Caitlin Clark will lose money by going pro:

Headline: Caitlin Clark chooses a $750,000 paycut. https://t.co/UIe0G83bt6 — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) February 29, 2024

There are plenty of reasons to dispute that take, including past studies from Chantal Jennings of The Athletic last May and Leila MacKenzie of USC’s The Daily Trojan last month suggesting that most NCAA endorsements transfer to the pro ranks. And yes, some particular NIL deals are from local businesses or boosters determined to see an athlete play at a specific institution, and yes, those can go away with a decision to go pro.

However, a move to the pros can also increase the national appeal of an athlete. There are many who are willing to bash the idea that staying in the NCAA is somehow more financially beneficial. And that’s perhaps especially true when this was an idea advanced by Rovell, someone previously known for ESPN, CNBC, ESPN again, and Action Network work, but someone who took criticism at all of those stops. Here’s some of the backlash that Rovell’s post took:

Imagine being a “sports business reporter” and not understanding the type of endorsement deals Caitlin Clark has. As if the most marketable college athlete in the country right now won’t remain marketable. — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) February 29, 2024

Caitlin Clark does not have any deals with Iowa’s collective. All her deals are just big endorsement deals with brands … which will continue. Also, if anyone uses NIL “valuations” as salary estimates — especially w/ Clark — you know they don’t know how this actually works. — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) February 29, 2024

Pro athletes get sponsorship deals too. And actually get paid by their teams. Caitlin Clark is going to continue to make a lot of money. C’mon with this nonsense. https://t.co/eKSATRhd1Z — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) February 29, 2024

all time bad take https://t.co/Sb8bbgbEQ5 — Lucy Rohden (@lucy_rohden) February 29, 2024

*SLAPS SIGN* (Clark’s NIL money doesn’t come from a collective; it comes from giant national brands like Nike, State Farm, Buick, Gatorade, etc. Those endorsements are following her to the W, dummy.)https://t.co/Dhn2gV2D2S https://t.co/sXEvWqgSX8 — Mitchell Northam (@primetimeMitch) February 29, 2024

Didn’t realize all her sponsorships just go away…. What a dumb tweet. https://t.co/CyIjfjSvQw — Alex Funderburke (@AlexFunderburke) February 29, 2024

Friendly reminder. All of Clark’s sponsors will go with her to the WNBA. She has not taken $1 from the Iowa Swarm NIL collective. She will be paid by the Indiana Fever (assuming they take her #1) https://t.co/Q88o2B0082 — Mr. SOUNDOFF (@johnsears) February 29, 2024

State Farm isn’t dropping her for going to the WNBA, you soup brain. https://t.co/szUspbPFpM — Gal Pal Sports (@GalPalSports) February 29, 2024

is she gonna stop being caitlin clark or something https://t.co/i8YWaE3vRE — charles (“you look good” – andy reid) mcdonald (@FourVerts) February 29, 2024

So, offering this take without any level of supporting evidence did not particularly go great for Rovell. And it does seem likely that moving to the WNBA will work out just fine for Clark.

[Darren Rovell on Twitter/X; images from Awful Announcing and Matt Krohn/USA Today Sports]