NBC’s Gold Zone whip-around show, an Olympics staple, is returning in 2024 on Peacock.

NBC announced the news on Wednesday.

The Gold Zone show, despite social media reactions, isn’t new. It debuted without a host way back in 2012, and Andrew Siciliano of RedZone Channel fame took the reins in 2014. Coverage returned in 2016, 2018, and 2021, though it does appear to have taken 2022 off.

Anyway, it’ll be back in 2024 streaming on Peacock, with Siciliano returning as one of the hosts. He’ll be joined in the host chair by Scott Hanson, Matt Iseman, and Akbar Gbajabiamila, with the show running from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET daily throughout the Paris Games.

Hanson, working his first Olympics, will lead off the day’s coverage on Gold Zone, followed by Siciliano with Iseman and Gbajabiamila closing out each day.

In previous Olympics, Gold Zone was available on the NBC Sports app and NBCSports.com.

Anyway, while Gold Zone isn’t remotely close to being a new addition to NBC’s Olympics coverage lineup, bringing it back is a smart and logical decision. NBC also decided to stream all Summer Olympics events live on Peacock, which was announced last May and follows a precedent set in 2022.

The 2024 Summer Olympics begins with the Opening Ceremony on July 26 and will take place in Paris, France. Gold Zone premieres on July 27.

