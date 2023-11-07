Chris Chelios Credit: ESPN
Three-time Stanley Cup champion Chris Chelios was let go by ESPN in June as part of their most recent round of layoffs.

Now, the NHL legend is returning to national television in a new studio.

As first reported by The NHL Zone’s Braylon Breeze, Chelios will be in the studio Tuesday night for NHL on TNT, joining Liam McHugh, Paul Bissonnette, and Anson Carter for Tuesday’s doubleheader. The Detroit Red Wings take on the New York Rangers at 7:30 p.m. ET followed by the New Jersey Devils vs the Colorado Avalanche at 10:00 p.m. ET.

Chelios follows Brian Boucher in terms of hockey talent that came to TNT from ESPN this season. He had been originally hired by ESPN in 2021 when they acquired NHL broadcasting rights. Chelios has also been doing work for NBC Sports Chicago alongside his daughter, Blackhawks analyst Caley Chelios.

Since then, however, TNT has become the NHL’s network of record in the U.S., and by adding Chelios to their roster of talented and entertaining analysts, they’re cementing that spot for the foreseeable future.

Warner Bros. Discovery hasn’t made an official announcement regarding how often Chelios will be on the program and whether or not this is a long-term arrangement. But hockey fans already invested in NHL on TNT the same way NBA fans have come to appreciate Inside the NBA will find yet another reason to tune in on Tuesday.

