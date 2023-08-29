February 23, 2013; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Flyers goalie Brian Boucher (33) during warm ups against the Winnipeg Jets at the Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

TNT’s NHL coverage is getting the band back together.

The New York Post’s Andrew Marchand reported Tuesday that Brian Boucher will join TNT as its “between the benches” analyst, reuniting with his former NBC teammates, Kenny Albert and Eddie Olczyk, in the process. He’ll fill the position that was opened up when Keith Jones became the Philadelphia Flyers President of Hockey Operations.

The NHL on TNT confirmed the news shortly thereafter.

? ???? ????????? ??????????? ? Welcome to the squad, Bouch ? pic.twitter.com/k6FjsrHxBV — NHLonTNT (@NHL_On_TNT) August 29, 2023

According to Marchand, Boucher will be a part of TNT’s Stanley Cup Finals coverage moving forward. TNT most recently had the Stanley Cup, which means that ESPN/ABC has the rights for the 2023-24 NHL Season. So, viewers will have to wait until the 2024-25 NHL season to hear Albert, Olcyzk and Boucher on the call for a Stanley Cup Final.

After the conclusion of NBC’s last Stanley Cup Finals, Boucher joined ESPN/ABC for its NHL coverage starting with the 2021-22 season. Before leaving for TNT, Boucher served as ESPN’s No. 2 color commentator behind Ray Ferraro for the past two seasons and he most recently was featured on the No. 2 broadcast team, alongside Bob Wischusen and Leah Hextall.

Boucher gives TNT a recognizable game analyst. He played in the NHL (from 1999-2013) and has been a notable media figure since his playing career. At the start of the 2015-26 NHL season, Boucher joined NBC Sports as an “Inside the Glass” reporter and studio analyst. From 2018 to 2021, he worked as an “Inside the Glass” reporter with the lead broadcast team of Mike Emrick and Eddie Olcyzk. He shared the role with McGuire, who he eventually replaced. And Albert eventually replaced Emrick as the lead play-by-play voice following the latter’s retirement announcement in October 2020.

As per Marchand, while Boucher’s main role will be between the benches, he additionally could be utilized for some studio work.

[The New York Post]