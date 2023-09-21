The NHL on TNT studio panel, (l-r) Wayne Gretzky, Paul Bissonnette, Liam McHugh, Anson Carter, Henrik Lundqvist. Image credit: WBD Sports

Warner Bros. Discovery is bringing the band back for next season and beyond.

Per a Thursday release from the company, WBD Sports has inked its four primary NHL on TNT studio analysts to new multi-year contracts. Those analysts are Paul Bissonette, Anson Carter, Wayne Gretzky, and Henrik Lundqvist.

They’ll all return to the NHL on TNT for the 2023-24 season alongside host Liam McHugh.

Game coverage will also look pretty similar for the NHL on TNT this season. Kenny Albert and Eddie Olczyk return as TNT’s top NHL team, joined by new hire Brian Boucher. Brendan Burke is also back as TNT’s #2 play-by-play announcer, while analysts Darren Pang and Jennifer Botterill return as analysts. Pang, like Boucher, will work at ice level this season. Additionally, reporters Jackie Redmond and Tarik El-Bashir will again be part of TNT’s coverage this season.

The only major departure from TNT’s primary lineup this season is Keith Jones, who was announced as the new President of Hockey Operations for the Philadelphia Flyers in May.

If you’ve enjoyed TNT’s coverage over the last two seasons, it’ll be pretty similar once again. If you haven’t enjoyed it, sorry – it’ll be pretty similar once again. TNT’s coverage of the NHL begins on October 11 with a doubleheader featuring the Chicago Blackhawks against the Boston Bruins followed by a tilt between the Colorado Avalanche and Los Angeles Kings.

