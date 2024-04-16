NESN announcer Jack Edwards after a Bruins’ Stanley Cup Final loss in 2019. (NESN.com.)

After 19 seasons as the television voice of the Boston Bruins, NESN broadcaster Jack Edwards will retire following the team’s run in the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The 67-year-old, who has spent 45 years working in sports journalism and broadcasting, announced Tuesday that it’s time for his “dream job” to come to an end.

“I grew up a Bruins fan, and who had more fun than us over the last two decades?” said Edwards in an announcement. “In collaboration with Bruins and NESN leadership, I recently decided that the time has come for me to finish my shift as the voice of the Boston Bruins. I am no longer able to attain the standards I set for myself, to honor the fans, the players, the Bruins organization, and NESN with the best they all deserve.”

“I retire from broadcasting not with a heavy heart, but gratefulness for a 19-year-long joyride,” Jack continued. “I owe my career, my own pursuit of happiness, to the love and support of my family. I thank every member of the Bruins and NESN for your loyalty, helping me to achieve and live out a lifetime goal, high above the ice.”

In the past few seasons, Edwards has struggled with slowed and slurred speech. Earlier this year, he told the Boston Globe that doctors had been unable to provide a clear diagnosis for the issue.

Edwards will call Bruins games through the playoffs. The Bruins and NESN say they will conduct a nationwide search for their next play-by-play announcer, who will join color commentator Andy Brickley next season.

“I join the Bruins organization, NESN and hockey fans everywhere in congratulating Jack on an incredible career,” said Charlie Jacobs, CEO and Alternate Governor of the Boston Bruins. “Jack’s voice has been the soundtrack for generations of Bruins fans that have experienced so many incredible moments. His presence has been felt around the globe and he will forever be a part of the Bruins legacy.”

Edwards began his play-by-play career with NESN in 2005, calling Bruins road games. He took over as the voice of the team at the beginning of the 2007-2008 season. Edwards also cut his teeth as a sports anchor in the 1980s before eventually joining ESPN in 1991 where he anchored SportsCenter and did play-by-play for hockey and soccer, including the 2002 World Cup finals, as well as the Little League World Series.

Edwards was a polarizing figure at times for Bruins fans. His passion for the franchise and sport was always on display. However, he also courted controversy over the years with colorful descriptions and inappropriate comments.

“Congratulations to Jack on a remarkable career of calling Boston Bruins hockey on NESN,” said Sean McGrail, President and CEO of NESN. “Jack brought a distinctive and colorful personality to our broadcast that was unmistakably his own. I’d like to join everyone at NESN in thanking Jack for his contributions over the past 19 years.”

There’s a decent chance Boston could send Edwards out in style. The Bruins are 47-19-15 on the season and will be a high Eastern Conference seed in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

[Boston Bruins]