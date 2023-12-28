Colorado Avalanche goalie throws a fit after losing to Coyotes. Screengrab via Twitter.

It’s been an interesting few weeks for the Colorado Avalanche broadcasting pair of Marc Moser and Mark Rycroft. First video went viral of their hilarious spit cup incident in the booth where Rycroft accidentally took a swig of Moser’s discarded chew. Then Rycroft was able to work that expertly into a call that poked fun at the episode.

Now it’s Moser’s turn to have a call go viral, and unfortunately for Avalanche fans, it wasn’t a fun one.

The Avs blew a humongous lead on the road against the Arizona Coyotes. After leading 4-0 in the second period, the Avalanche allowed the Coyotes to score four consecutive goals to send the game into overtime. In the extra frame, Jack McBain scored on a rebound to give Arizona a miraculous victory that sent Moser into disbelief.

The Avalanche Play-By-Play announcer Marc Moser's call on the Coyotes winner. I've never laughed so hard. This guy is legitimately worse than Jack Edwards. pic.twitter.com/EhcfgHHuEl — Passing Drill ?? (@PassingDrill) December 28, 2023

“I can’t believe it! You have got to be kidding me! On that play the Avs fall in overtime to the Coyotes 5 to 4, I’ve seen everything now. Unbelievable!”

While that is quite the apoplectic call, we should have some perspective. It’s far from some of the homer calls we’ve heard from the likes of Jack Edwards and Hawk Harrelson over the years. And at least where Moser is concerned, he handled the loss better than Avs goalie Alexandar Georgiev.

Georgiev trying to collect mats in Fortnite pic.twitter.com/0WEXIHpVk4 — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) December 28, 2023

For some more perspective, things could be going much worse for the Avs. They could have traded for Russell Wilson.

[PassingDrill]