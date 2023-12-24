CREDIT: Altitude Sports

Earlier this week a video was released of Colorado Avalanche broadcasters Marc Moser and Mark Rycroft from earlier in the season that went viral. Unfortunately for Rycroft, when he went for a drink of water, he accidentally grabbed the spit cup of Moser… to hysterical and disgusting consequences. It must have been one of the grossest things that’s ever happened in a broadcast booth and something nobody else would probably want to live through. Let’s just say Starbucks won’t be releasing a chewed tobacco frappuccino for the holiday season anytime soon.

Now that the hockey universe has been able to watch and laugh at the video, Rycroft amazingly worked it into Saturday night’s telecast against the Coyotes. After a beautiful pass from Nathan Mackinnon, Valeri Nichushkin fired a one-timer home in the top shelf.

Rycroft’s call was brilliant.

“Look at that backhand pass by Nathan Mackinnon, and that had zip on it, right on the tape of Val and Nichushkin catches all of that shot. And he puts that one top shelf where dad hides the spitter cup,” Rycroft said.

“You’ve been sitting on that one, haven’t you,” his broadcast partner responded.

“HE PUTS THAT ONE TOP-SHELF WHERE DAD HIDES THE SPITTER” – @RycroftMark pic.twitter.com/HUBCu0PbGP — Raj – Altitude Sports Radio (Alex Rajaniemi) (@RajOnRadio) December 24, 2023

It’s great for Rycroft that he could joke about that incident and even use it in a very relevant and applicable call of a fantastic goal being scored by the Avalanche. If it were 95% of other human beings, they would probably do anything possible to repress that memory and carry around a travel sized mouthwash container for the rest of their existence.

