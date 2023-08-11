Jul 27, 2023; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott at during training camp press conference at Marriott Residence Inn-River Ridge Playing Fields. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Will Cain doesn’t always stick to politics, and the former ESPN host couldn’t help from weighing in on the recent Dak Prescott slander from Craig Carton.

Thursday afternoon, The Carton Show shared video of Carton’s hot take about Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. Unlike the last time Carton was chastised on social media for a quarterback take, The Carton Show offered full context with this one and he was still lambasted.

.@craigcartonlive asks how many teams would trade for Dak Prescott right now without blinking 😳@GregJennings: “There’s not that many!” pic.twitter.com/4ZSl6Ri1XL — The Carton Show (@TheCartonShow) August 10, 2023



“It allows us to ask a question that you’re not gonna want to ask in Dallas right now, but let’s just have it out,” Carton said. “How many teams, right now today – and forget about money and all that stuff that comes with it, just for the sake of the conversation – how many NFL franchises would trade their quarterback straight up for Dak Prescott right now without blinking? I got two.”

According to Carton, the two teams that would definitively be willing to trade their quarterback for Prescott are the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots. Carton would be willing to listen to arguments for the Washington Commanders, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Las Vegas Raiders.

Cain found that assessment to be “absurd,” with the Fox News personality claiming Prescott should more aptly be labeled as a top-10 NFL quarterback.

This is an absolute joke. Absurd. He’s objectively somewhere btwn 7-10 ranked in the NFL. https://t.co/kjh5rCy75b — Will Cain (@willcain) August 11, 2023



In a way, they’re both kind of right. Prescott is a top-10 quarterback, probably sneaking in there around nine or ten. But there aren’t many teams who would be willing to take on Prescott’s contract. Prescott is obviously better than Jordan Love and Kenny Pickett at this point in their careers, but would the Packers and Steelers be interested in his contract? The weird part of this argument is Carton tried to eliminate money from the equation, which would be his best defense in claiming less than five teams would be willing to swap quarterbacks with Dallas.

Time to start the season. One week of preseason is enough, sports media can’t handle another month of rankings, Mount Rushmore’s, and faux trades. But if Cain really wants to get back to arguing about the Cowboys, his Fox colleague Skip Bayless might still have a few weekly segments available on his revamped version of Undisputed.

[The Carton Show]