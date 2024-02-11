Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Ahead of Super Bowl LVIII, the Los Angeles Times sent a reporter to Las Vegas with the sole purpose of covering Travis Kelce’s relationship with Taylor Swift.

As it turns out, that reporter — columnist Amy Kaufman — might be seeing Kelce around town in Southern California in the not too distant future.

During a press conference on Thursday, the All-Pro tight end was asked directly whether he’s taken any Hollywood meetings. And while the 34-year-old insisted that his focus remains on helping lead the Kansas City Chiefs to what would be their third Super Bowl title in five years, he also hinted at a potential future on the silver screen.

“I know there’s definitely Hollywood talks out there but I’ve been focused on football throughout the season,” Kelce said. “So I’ll probably have a lot of those meetings and conversations when it’s all said and done.”

As for what kind of roles he’d be eyeing, Kelce doesn’t necessarily see versatility as one of his strengths.

“Man, I’m comedy all the way. I don’t know if I’m anything else. I just like to have a fun time and make people laugh,” he said. “I’ll dabble into everything though just to see if I have fun doing it.”

That Kelce is eyeing a future in Hollywood is hardly a secret at this point. After last year’s “Kelce Bowl” elevated him from All-Pro tight end to mainstream celebrity, the Cleveland Heights, Ohio, native spent his offseason accordingly, hosting Saturday Night Live, signing with CAA for off-field representation and starring in every commercial possible. Oh, and as you may have heard, he also started dating music superstar Taylor Swift, which has elevated his celebrity status to another stratosphere.

Unlike his brother, Jason, there is no indication that Travis will be retiring this offseason. But whenever he does, it’s already clear he won’t be hard to find.

[Los Angeles Times on X]