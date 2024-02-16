Mina Kimes, Pablo Torre and Dan Le Batard on “Pablo Torre Finds Out.”

While concerns linger about Tom Brady’s year-long hiatus impacting his broadcast booth debut, one thing remains constant: his meticulous preparation. Reports indicate Brady’s been diligently studying, aiming to excel in his new role. Sure, replicating Troy Aikman’s instant expertise or filling Greg Olsen’s shoes seamlessly might be tough initially, but Brady’s work ethic ensures thorough homework and a dedication to improvement.

His relentless desire to be the best suggests a smooth transition is possible despite the gap from the rest of the field.

As Mina Kimes mentioned on Pablo Torre Finds Out, one of the few, if any, personality traits we know of is that Brady is a “competitive freak.”

“That dude is hearing all of this,” she said, “and, by the way, (he) took a second, right? He didn’t jump right into the booth. Again, knowing what we know about him, he’s probably been doing an insane amount of preparation. Like, the criticism of (Tony) Romo is maybe he wasn’t as prepared as he was initially; these are all the leaked stories that we’re seeing. That’s not going to be the case with Tom Brady based on everything that we know about him.”

Dan Le Batard challenged the notion that Brady could prepare his way into broadcasting success. He argued that even someone like Kimes, with vast information at her fingertips, understands the lightning pace of live analysis. While preparation helps, the sheer volume of details and the rapid shifts in gameplay can overwhelm even the most well-equipped analyst. In doing so, he painted a picture of Brady drowning in a sea of 700 notes, struggling to identify the backup nickel package or decipher the coverage scheme under the pressure of the clock.

“I don’t think that people understand that Al Michaels every week — 17 times a year, or however long it is — that the burden it is; Al Michaels at his age, just learning every player on the roster because you need to know who recovered that fumble,” added Le Batard.

“As opposed to the NFL, when he had three seconds to identify every player on the field and get off a perfect pass?” responded Kimes. “What are we talking about?”

"As opposed to the NFL when he had three seconds to identify every player on the field and get off a perfect pass?? What are we talking about?"

Torre joked that he wanted to show Brady that specific clip of Le Batard, urging the soon-to-be Fox Sports analyst to watch it to make his Sundays better as a result.

“My concern about Tom Brady the broadcaster is not anything Dan said, which is, come on,” added Kimes. “It’s that he was going to be bland. And that’s why this clip has got me intrigued (in reference to a clip of Brady criticizing quarterback play) because if he’s willing to criticize quarterback play, he will not be bland… This dude is studiously non-controversial.”

Le Batard challenged Kimes and Torre’s amusement, arguing that transitioning from a 25-year career of getting the ball out on time to delivering witty, insightful commentary in mere seconds is a vast leap, not a simple switch. It’s not just about being smart and funny; it’s about doing it under the pressure of live TV, juggling intricate details, and seamlessly integrating with your partner without interrupting the flow—all while the game speeds up and demands immediate responses.

That didn’t move the needle for Kimes, who said she’s not worried.

“Look, I’m the guy who said seven years before his career was done that he was declining,” said Le Batard, “and he had another Hall of Fame career after that. I’m certainly used to questioning Tom Brady. I’m just saying that the degree of difficulty on this, no amount of preparation actually prepares you for it. The first time he does it, he will feel like he was less good than he wanted to be because no amount of preparation will prepare you for it.”

“I just can’t wait to analyze every little thing he says about Patrick Mahomes,” Kimes added.

