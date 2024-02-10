Oct 22, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Recording artist Taylor Swift watches the action with Jackson Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

It’s OK to admit you only watch the Super Bowl for the ads. This is a safe space.

The beauty of those ads during the big game means you’re more than likely going to get a fantastic commercial. In this case, it’s from a skincare brand that is not only embracing Taylor Swift in the NFL, but the way it can bring a family together.

Cetaphil teased a couple of minutes of what is to be shown on Sunday in an attempt to create the bond between father and daughter. Much like the combination of the famous pop superstar and the attention her fans have brought to the game of football.

?| Super Bowl commercial about @TaylorSwift13 strengthening bonds between dads and daughterspic.twitter.com/MAfXGcglXv — The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) February 9, 2024

The negative attention surrounding Swift and what she’s doing to the game has appeared to die down and this is a big indication of that.

The young girl in the commercial perked up when she heard the announcer showcasing Swift — or the famous fan, in this case — for legal reasons. That’s when she runs downstairs to join her dad to watch the game together in matching jerseys.

It’s too cute.

Swift’s relationship with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has created world domination on the NFL to which the commissioner, Roger Goodell, himself has embraced the buzz the two have created.

So maybe figure out something else to get mad about?

And if you’re not sure about it. Just take a look at the numbers.

Since her appearances, the Chiefs have experienced record sales in attendance and viewership. She’s generated $331.5 million through TV, in online, radio, and print media exposure.

A poll also indicated she’s good for the NFL. According to a Marist Poll and The Kansas City Star, 70% believe Swift has positively impacted the NFL. That includes 71% of football fans, the survey said.

Who’s going to argue with data?