Feb 11, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates with girlfriend Taylor Swift after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Super Bowl LVIII was touted as the most-watched telecast ever on Monday night. More figures have come out, and they suggest that women’s viewership this year is up massively.

The New York Post reported on Tuesday evening that the Super Bowl saw a massive uptick in women’s viewership this year. Ryan Glasspiegel, a veteran media reporter, emerged with the findings on Tuesday.

“The Post has learned that 58.8 million women watched the Super Bowl — the most ever, and an increase of 9 percent from last year, which was greater than the aforementioned 7 percent boost in total viewership,” Glasspiegel wrote.

Glasspiegel added that women comprised “47.5 percent of the total audience, the highest composition ever.”

The 18-34 demographic also saw a big increase. Ten percent more viewers from that demographic watched the Super Bowl, according to the post, good for 23.0 million viewers.

Naturally, much of the credit for this has landed on Taylor Swift. If you’ve been living under a rock, she’s dating Chiefs All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce. So naturally, there’s been a lot of attention on her and them this season. Earlier this year, the Sunday Night Football game between the Chiefs and the New York Jets had a massive boom in its audience, especially in women’s viewership.

Suffice it to say, the effect appeared real, and whatever the case, more interest from women in the NFL is the furthest thing from a bad thing.

[Ryan Glasspiegel]