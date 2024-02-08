Photo credit: First Take

Stephen A. Smith has no problem assessing the Dallas Cowboys at every opportunity, but he doesn’t think Tony Romo has earned the right to do the same.

Speaking to the Dallas Morning News, Romo recently said he believes the Cowboys will break through soon, noting that they can’t just keep knocking on the door without eventually making it to a Super Bowl. Emmitt Smith, meanwhile, was on ESPN Radio this week and expressed surprise that the Cowboys retained head coach Mike McCarthy.

According to Smith, the three-time Super Bowl champion running back can voice his opinion on the Cowboys, but the former quarterback and current lead NFL analyst for CBS cannot.

Stephen A. has a message for Tony Romo – “What the hell is wrong with you?” pic.twitter.com/foF7uXn7ac — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 8, 2024



“What’s wrong with you, Tony Romo?” Smith asked Thursday morning on First Take. “Seriously. If I saw you to your face, I would shake your hand because I got a lot of love for you as a person. What the hell is wrong with you? You of all people. When he was a quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys you didn’t get the job done. What are you talking about? ‘At some point we’re gonna break through.’ You that some point! You once were! You didn’t get it done!”

It was very nice of Smith to note he has love for Romo as a person in the middle of completely humiliating the former quarterback for offering an opinion on the team he once played for.

“People who don’t get it done, don’t need to be talking about people needing to get it done,” Smith added of Romo.

That’s a wild quote. Smith is discrediting Romo from talking about the Cowboys because he never led them to a Super Bowl? Tony Romo, a four-time Pro Bowler, can’t talk about the Cowboys needing to ‘get it done,’ but Stephen A. Smith can?

“Tony Romo, what?” Smith continued to rant about the former Cowboys quarterback. “You can’t say that. At some point in time, some self-awareness is mandated. Because when you hear that from Tony Romo…At some point, when you’re listening to those quotes, you’re gonna say, ‘Who said that? Who? Him?!’ Come on now.”

Someone is definitely lacking self-awareness here. But it isn’t Tony Romo. Also, kudos to First Take for sneaking a Cowboys segment in there two days before Super Bowl weekend.

[First Take]