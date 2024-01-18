Photo credit: FS1

As Jerry Jones races against his own mortality to get the Dallas Cowboys another Super Bowl, Skip Bayless seems to think time’s up.

Jones sent shockwaves through the NFL Wednesday night by announcing Mike McCarthy will return as head coach of the Cowboys for the 2024 season. Despite three straight years of epic playoff disasters with McCarthy at the helm, Jones chose to lean on the coach’s regular season success. Many sports media members questioned Jones’ decision, led by a self-proclaimed diehard Cowboys fan in Bayless.

Thursday morning, Bayless expressed his displeasure with the decision on his FS1 show Undisputed, by claiming the Cowboys are no longer capable of winning a Super Bowl under Jones.

Skip Bayless: Jerry Jones “sent a message that the unacceptable was completely acceptable.” pic.twitter.com/VwgF9LWK0Z — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 18, 2024



“They got no chance to win a Super Bowl under Jerry Jones at age 81,” Bayless said. “Because he just sent a message that the unacceptable was completely acceptable.”

The 72-year-old Bayless didn’t seem to be directly faulting the owner’s age as the reason why the Cowboys have no chance at winning another Super Bowl, but he was definitely faulting the owner for sticking with McCarthy while his clock is ticking.

“There’s no urgency in that locker room, no good fear factor, nobody’s walking on any eggshells,” Bayless continued of the Cowboys under the leadership of Jones and McCarthy.”

Jones has repeatedly cited his own mortality as part of his inspiration to end the Cowboys’ growing Super Bowl drought. Even after Jones addressed the Cowboys this week, wide receiver KaVontae Turpin said the owner “talked about how he doesn’t have too many years left in this business.”

Jones’ age might not be the problem with the Cowboys, but let’s not overcomplicate the issue. Jones continues to be the problem with the Cowboys, age be damned. Whenever an owner of a professional sports franchise is overly hands on, it’s deemed a recipe for disaster, and Jones has taken that hands on approach to another level throughout his tenure in Dallas.

