Anyone who has followed NFL news the past few days might have assumed Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy already had his bags packed, ready to leave town.

As it turns out, the veteran coach isn’t going anywhere. In a surprise move, Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones issued a statement Wednesday night saying McCarthy will return for the 2024 season.

Sports media professionals immediately reacted to the surprising news. Undisputed host Skip Bayless, a die-hard Cowboys fan, summed up his reaction in one word.

Thankfully, other analysts offered a more in-depth look at the Cowboys’ decision. Most felt Dallas is making a mistake. ESPN’s Robert Griffin III noted, “McCarthy is a good and respected coach, but it’s the wrong decision unless he can cultivate an identity for the Cowboys.”

ESPN’s Mike Greenberg dropped a classic quote to describe the decision. “Insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results,” Greenberg posted, mistakenly attributing Albert Einstein for the famous quote. Einstein never said that, but plenty of NFL fans and media felt that way about the Cowboys Wednesday.

Media pros went head to head on social media in some cases debating the situation.

NFL Network’s Kyle Brandt hated the Cowboys decision: “Cowboys gonna give McCarthy another shot. My God. That’s some 100% pure, grass fed, organic Definition of Insanity stuff right there.”

The strong consensus among media pros: What the heck is Jerry Jones thinking? Yet not everyone agreed. Fox Sports analyst Greg Olsen had predicted the Cowboys would keep the embattled coach.

“Every weekly talking head said he was gone. Emotional decisions make people feel better. They hardly result in positive outcomes,” Olsen said in a tweet.

Perhaps Stephen A. Smith, a notorious Cowboys hater, summed up the situation best in a tweet showing only his puzzled look.

