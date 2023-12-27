Credit: Nightcap Podcast

While Shannon Sharpe played for the same NFL franchise as Lamar Jackson and can relate to him as a fellow Black athlete from the South, Sharpe is tired of the idea that he is either for or against the 2024 MVP frontrunner. Instead, Sharpe wants NFL fans to realize he is simply calling it like he sees it, same as everyone in sports media.

On Nightcap Monday night, Sharpe pushed back on fans trying to build a narrative or agenda around his analysis.

“Y’all trying to paint a picture now. None of y’all jumped up and said, ‘Thanks for supporting Lamar,’ because when everyone else was telling him to switch positions and go play wide receiver, I was the one saying I just saw him go win the Heisman Trophy throwing the ball and running it at the quarterback position.”

Jackson clarified that while he may say someone like Brock Purdy is playing better than Jackson, that’s not always an evaluation of their overall talent level. And when it comes to someone like Purdy versus Jackson or Dak Prescott in the MVP debate, Sharpe believes fans hold him to a higher standard because he’s commenting on Black athletes.

With Jackson, Sharpe pointed to his longtime optimism about the Ravens star as a passer and playmaker at the quarterback position. When some wanted Jackson to consider a position change or doubted him after early postseason failures, Sharpe remained a believer.

“I roll with him. But they disregard all that,” Sharpe added. “Y’all don’t want me to critique Black players. As long as I critique white players … y’all didn’t see anything. But now if Lamar Jackson plays good, I’ve got no problem. If Dak plays good, I’ve got no problem.”

Sometimes, Sharpe feels he simply has to criticize those guys in order to break down the ups and downs of an NFL season.

When it comes to his connection to Baltimore from his playing days, Sharpe faces the same challenges as many retired athletes. But he thinks it’s ridiculous.

“I ain’t got no agenda against Lamar. Yes, I played for the Ravens … now I’m an analyst,” Sharpe said. “What is so hard to understand about that?”

It can go under the radar how deeply Sharpe breaks down football. He has mastered the art of the take and came to prominence on debate television, but Sharpe got his start doing NFL studio work.

Even on the provocative Nightcap, Sharpe will often pull out a very granular observation indicative of someone crunching tape.

“I do have an agenda, to be the best at what I do,” Sharpe said to cohost Chad Johnson. “And none of y’all, nobody that’s in their chair knows more football and can break it down and analyze the game like I can.”

Sharpe faces the same pushback as many retired Black athletes. But it’s understandable he would get impatient with it, considering his experience in the media at this point and his proven track record as an analyst.

