Robert Griffin III was a quarterback for the Washington Commanders franchise for four seasons. Now, he might be one of its owners.

“I’ve been having some really great conversations with this (proposed ownership) group, led by Josh Harris,” Griffin told “The Rich Eisen Show” on Tuesday, “and having an opportunity to come in on that ownership group, I’m like head-over-heels excited about that process. To be a player for that team, to not have my career go the way I wanted it to, or the fans wanted it to in that city, would be a full-circle type of moment, to come back and try to help that team and that organization build the winner that the fans deserve.”

Whoa, is our buddy @RGIII involved with the Harris/Rales/@MagicJohnson bid to purchase the @Commanders?! Hard not to think so after these comments today from the former #HTTC QB:#NFL #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/DYhOScUY1t — Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) March 29, 2023

Griffin would be joining the Josh Harris/Mitchell Rales group, which also includes Magic Johnson. They recently submitted a fully-financed bid that meets Dan Snyder’s $6 billion asking price for the franchise.

“At the end of the day, the fans … they will throw a parade when Dan Snyder sells the team,” Griffin said.

If this happens, it will add another chapter to the strange and twisty relationship between the former No. 2 overall pick and the NFL team he began his short-lived pro career with. After his playing career seemingly ended in 2020, Griffin told ESPN he’d “love to go back,” and wished Washington would “make the call” to sign him as a replacement for Ryan Fitzpatrick, who had just suffered a major injury. Months later, he initially announced that he was writing an “explosive tell-all” book about Dan Snyder and the Commanders called Surviving Washington, though he soon dropped the idea.

RGII has been a college football analyst with ESPN since 2021 and has gained a lot of praise for his style and casual use of innuendos. It’s unclear how being a part-owner of an NFL franchise might affect his employment with ESPN.

