Rob Gronkowski at the 2023 Gronk Beach event. (Medium Rare.)

Events company Medium Rare has been quite notable for its activations around big NFL events, including the Super Bowl. For Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas on February 11, they’ve already announced “Sports Illustrated: The Party” and “Shaq’s Fun House” events. And now, they’ve announced the next version of former NFL player/current NFL on Fox analyst Rob Gronkowski’s “Gronk Beach.”

Here’s more on that from a release:

Making its return to Wynn Las Vegas during Big Game Weekend, NFL legend and four-time Super Bowl Champion, Rob Gronkowski, brings back the ultimate beach party with his personally fueled music festival, Gronk Beach. Competing for the title of MVP of Fun, Gronkowski is celebrating the biggest weekend in sports with the best beach party meets music festival experience taking place at the premier poolside destination: Encore Beach Club at Wynn Las Vegas featuring superstar performances from Afrojack and a special guest. Produced byMedium Rare, Gronk Beach is Big Game Weekend’s #1 daytime event occurring on Saturday, Feb. 10th from 12-6 p.m. PST. Tickets and Wynn Nightlife VIP Tables are available now at GRONKBEACH.com! Gronk Beach repeatedly has sold out thousands of tickets in minutes year over year – including in 2020 (Miami), 2022 (Las Vegas) and 2023 (Phoenix). Past editions have attracted countless celebrity attendees and major talent on the mainstage, including The Chainsmokers, Kaskade, 21 Savage, Diplo, Rick Ross, and GORDO (Carnage). The one-of-a-kind festival will be taken to new heights as it returns to Las Vegas alongside its esteemed partner, Wynn Nightlife, at the iconic destination, Encore Beach Club. Reigning over the industry year after year, Encore Beach Club has positioned itself as a top daylife destination delivering unparalleled hospitality and unrivaled entertainment. Event tickets will start at $74.99 in very limited quantities and increase in price as the event gets closer, VIP Tables beginning at $7,500 are also on sale now. To further celebrate Big Game Weekend 58, Cash App Card holders will have the exclusive opportunity to receive 58% off their general admission event tickets. On January 29, make sure to head to the Gronk Beach website and purchase tickets utilizing your Cash App Card to receive the discount while supplies last. For those looking to secure a Cash App Card, visit https://cash.app/cmp/get-cash-card today. In addition, Cash App Card holders will also receive 15 percent off their food and beverage purchases at select event locations when using their Cash App Card at checkout. “VEGAS BABY WE ARE BACK!! You got that right, I’m headed back to Big Game Weekend to win another championship with the return of Gronk Beach. There’s one thing I’ll never retire from – and that’s going to the Beach, Gronk Beach,” said Rob Gronkowski. “Thanks to the support of my favorite partners, guests can expect an unforgettable festival experience alongside some of my favorite artists in the world, friends and family!”

There have been plenty of Gronk events over the years, including some around Super Bowls. But it’s certainly notable to see that continuing, especially with Gronkowski’s Fox work and FanDuel field goal contest work. We’ll see how this one goes for him and Medium Rare.