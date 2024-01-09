Screen grab: FanDuel

As the NFL Playoffs get set to kick off, get ready for a heavy dose of Rob Gronkowski on your televisions.

On Tuesday, FanDuel announced that the former New England Patriots tight end will return to take part in the “Kick of Destiny 2” at this year’s Super Bowl. While the inaugural “Kick of Destiny” took place at halftime of last year’s big game, this year’s will occur just ahead of kickoff. FanDuel customers will also be able to predict whether Gronkowski will make or miss the kick, with those who voted correctly being entitled to an equal share of the prize pool.

For the uninitiated, the “Kick of Destiny” campaign saw Gronkowski train to kick a 25-yard field goal with $10 million in prizes on the line for FanDuel customers. The four-time first-team All-Pro ultimately missed the kick, but FanDuel still opted to extend bonus bets to its customers as a part of the promotion.

The first ad for the “Kick of Destiny 2” features Carl Weathers and draws on Gronkowski searching for redemption following last year’s missed kick. According to a release, John Cena will participate in this year’s campaign as an adversary of Gronkowski’s.

“I can’t lie; when I missed the Kick of Destiny during last year’s Super Bowl, it was devastating. I told the team at FanDuel I knew I could do better and needed a shot at redemption this year,” Gronkowski said in a release. “I’m going to show America I can make that kick, even with all the pressure of doing it live in front of the entire country. No wind is going to stop me, and we’re going through the uprights this year for everyone who picks that I’m going to make the kick.”

Considering that last year’s campaign generated buzz in both the sports and advertising worlds, it’s unsurprising that FanDuel would opt to run it back. Despite the sportsbook market having become increasingly crowded, FanDuel has managed to set itself apart, thanks in part to celebrity partnerships like the one it has formed with Gronk.

[FanDuel]