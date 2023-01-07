Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay received some major interest from TV networks after the Los Angeles Rams Super Bowl victory last season. Despite a poor season on the field this year for Los Angeles, it appears that interest still remains for McVay to take either a game or studio analyst role from TV Partners.

McVay discussed the interest around him on Friday, and while he said that it is “flattering”, he stated that his focus is still on improving the Rams.

“Sean McVay said “it’s flattering” to receive interest from TV networks and that he hasn’t “run away from the fact that down the line or whenever that is, that’s something that I’ve been interested in”. But I want to be here right now, focus on that and that’s where I’m at,” ESPN Rams reporter Sarah Barshop tweeted.

The Rams have dealt with a number of injuries to key players Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp, Aaron Donald, and many others that ultimately helped derail their season.

McVay must believe that this Rams team is still a team that could compete in the NFC when healthy. It is also likely that McVay believes that a broadcasting gig would still be on the table once he decides to stop coaching, while his coaching career could be finite.

Regardless, it seems like McVay has no plans of going anywhere anytime soon and a future broadcasting role is firmly on the back burner.

