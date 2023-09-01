Good Morning Football saw ratings increases in the month of August. (Credit: BuffaloBills.com)

NFL Network is touting significant viewership growth from the month of August. NFL Media lauded its positive viewership trends in a release that was issued on Thursday.

Notably, the hit morning talk show Good Morning Football saw year-over-year growth from August 2022. The show saw its ratings increase by 8+ percent, according to the release. Jamie Erdahl recently began her second year hosting the show alongside its primary cast of former Super Bowl Champion Jason McCourty, insider Peter Schrager, and NFL media personality Kyle Brandt. NFL Network’s Will Selva also appears routinely on the program.

In addition, the network is also touting growth for the network’s “total day viewership.” The release said that NFL Network had an increase of 12 percent in viewership in August from its 2022 numbers during preseason action. The NFL saw dominant ratings performances on the weekend this month, so that number should come as no surprise.

Finally, NFL Network said that their preseason slate “averaged 1.5 million viewers (TV+Digital),” a very notable number. It’s the highest viewership the network’s seen for preseason football since 2015, and it also rates 7 percent better than the 2022 numbers.

America is starving for football, and August 2023 certainly showed it. It’s great to see a show like GMFB see an increase in viewership, as they routinely do a great job. You never know what you might stumble on, and sometimes that’s the charm in it.

NFL Network saw a swell in viewership because of that inching desire. Luckily, football fans will have their thirsts quenched very soon. College football officially rings in on Thursday night, and in just one week, the NFL is back.

