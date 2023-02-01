Following the Cowboys‘ 19-12 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL playoffs, it opened up a lot of free time for Dallas players. It also probably left a lot more time to check social media and see what’s going on. That, as you can imagine, doesn’t always turn out well for professional athletes, as they’re bound to come across stories about themselves that they don’t appreciate. Such was the case for Micah Parsons, who lambasted Barstool Sports on Tuesday over their presentation of a tweet he sent earlier in the week.

Parsons, who is no stranger to speaking his mind, being very dramatic, and fighting with people on social media, actually had something very nice to say to Philadelphia Eagles tackle Lane Johnson, telling him on Sunday to go win a ring for the NFC East after they punched their ticket to Super Bowl LVII.

Love you big bro! Keep going! Not many like you! Definitely not playing like you healthy or with a torn groin! Go win a bowl for our division! — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) January 29, 2023

Clearly, there’s a lot of mutual respect between the two rivals who have met on the field quite a few times in the last two seasons.

That kind of camaraderie was not appreciated by the folks over at Barstool Sports, representing a contingent of sports fans who don’t like the idea of players on rival teams supporting one another. The site published a piece that read “Micah Parsons Telling Lane Johnson To ‘Go Win A Bowl For Our Division’ Is The Lowest, Saddest Moment In Cowboys History,” which is exactly the kind of hyperbole that is to be expected from them.

Parsons, however, did not take kindly to the insinuation and late on Tuesday night he responded to Barstool’s tweet of the article in kind.

You people are sick! You will sit in your own misery because of lack of accomplishments than root for others!! I have no Shame! The league is a brotherhood ! I’ll never pray down on another man success nor be ashamed to say I’m happy for my brothers success! https://t.co/eMwd2UgpZg — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) February 1, 2023

“You people are sick!” said Parsons. “You will sit in your own misery because of lack of accomplishments than root for others!! I have no Shame! The league is a brotherhood! I’ll never pray down on another man success nor be ashamed to say I’m happy for my brothers success!”

That reaction is exactly what Barstool would have dreamed of getting from their article. And such is the perils of being Very Online like Micah has been this season.

[Micah Parsons, Barstool Sports]