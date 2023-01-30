With the matchup for Feb. 12’s Super Bowl LVII in Glendale set thanks to the Eagles and Chiefs‘ conference championship game victories Sunday, we now enter the annual two-week leadup to the big game. The Super Bowl stands out in sports on many fronts, and one is the absolute hammering of the same storylines: the combination of the two weeks between the matchup being known and every outlet (including outlets not primarily focused on sports) trying to get in on discussing it means we often hear way, way too much on very obvious fronts. Some past examples there include “Did you know Jerome Bettis is from Detroit?”, “Did you know Jim and John Harbaugh are brothers?”, and “Did you know Tom Brady used to play for a different team?” Here are a few things from this year’s matchup already getting a lot of attention, which may wind up run into the ground the same way as those past stories.

1. “Did you know Travis and Jason Kelce are brothers?” Boy, many elements of the media love a good “brothers” storyline, as noted above with the Harbaugh one from 2013. And we’re fully set for another round of this with Chiefs’ tight end Travis Kelce and Eagles’ center Jason Kelce. Both of them have been media figures for a while in addition to NFL stars, and they host the New Heights video podcast (presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment) together. That show even already has a clip out about their sibling rivalry:

And the Kelces’ mom Donna, and her custom jersey honoring both teams, is already under discussion as well:

At Super Bowl LVII, Donna Kelce will officially become the first mother to have two sons play against each other in the Super Bowl. pic.twitter.com/4GSSeykGQD — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) January 30, 2023

So, yeah, expect to hear a lot more of this brother content over the next two weeks.

2. “Did you know Andy Reid used to coach in Philadelphia?” There’s nothing like a “Coach faces old team” angle to beat into the ground, even if the coach in question last coached that team more than a decade ago. Yes, Reid had quite the run with the Eagles as head coach from 1999-2012, but it’s a pretty long ago part of his story at this point. Naturally, this is already getting lots of attention:

Andy Reid on facing Eagles in Super Bowl “I had a great time there, 14 years, long time. I’m happy for them, I’m happy for the city, they’re passionate. They love football. I can’t wait till Kansas City and Philly clash, it’s going to be awesome, man! What a great Super Bowl” pic.twitter.com/Oy1DxFSDT7 — Jeff Skversky (@JeffSkversky) January 30, 2023

Andy Reid as coach of the Eagles: 130-93-1 regular season, 10-9 postseason.

Andy Reid as coach of the Chiefs: 117-45 regular season, 11-7 postseason.

If Reid had retired when he left Philly, that's a great coaching career. But he's been even better in KC. https://t.co/ID9eOETPPc — Michael David Smith (@MichaelDavSmith) January 30, 2023

So now Eagles fans get to root for their team to beat Andy Reid in a Super Bowl. The repressed emotions that are about to come flying out of the city… — Jonathan Tannenwald (@jtannenwald) January 30, 2023

we're gonna have to tell the zoomers andy reid used to coach the eagles — Denny Carter (@CDCarter13) January 30, 2023

3. “Did you know these teams have celebrity fans?” This particular one happens at every Super Bowl, with it only changing depending on what team it is and who’s a fan of them. In this case, so far at least, we’ve seen a lot of talk about Bradley Cooper, Kevin Hart, and Rob McElhenney for the Eagles and Paul Rudd and Eric Stonestreet for the Chiefs.

Bradley Cooper is in the house! ? pic.twitter.com/IlAF4MpwIY — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 29, 2023

If you notice an episode of @alwayssunny this season where Mac has lost his voice, know that it was shot today 🙂 @Wrexham_AFC @Eagles — Rob McElhenney (@RMcElhenney) January 30, 2023

sorry if you’re not a chiefs fan but when paul rudd wins we all win pic.twitter.com/kzzFI3Loui — paul rudd (@philsadelphia) January 30, 2023

? #OneOnOne w/ @CookieSociety "Kansas City is the only city where people dress like tourists of their own city." ?@ericstonestreet explains why he loves KC so much! ❤️ ? https://t.co/MfVUIz0etf pic.twitter.com/gwyD6vJ5GS — KC Sports Network (@KCSportsNetwork) January 25, 2023

4. “Did you know these cities have traditions and history?” This is another one that could be used most years in some way, but it feels like there are particular overkill possibilities this time around. With Philadelphia in particular, look for a million stories about the Rocky steps/statue and the greased poles:

Meanwhile on the Rocky steps, one 49ers fan lamented, “I didn’t know it was a spelling contest!” #eagles pic.twitter.com/V2CQ13l1A1 — Amy S. Rosenberg (@amysrosenberg) January 28, 2023

The Eagles had Jalen Hurts griddying above the Rocky steps using drones? (via @amysrosenberg) pic.twitter.com/YQtgSX4gns — Crossing Broad (@CrossingBroad) January 29, 2023

Philadelphia erupted in celebration Sunday night following the Eagles' NFC championship win. City police greased traffic and light poles in anticipation of energetic crowds. Full @ap_sports coverage: https://t.co/GECS5kv6Kf pic.twitter.com/o66OrnsNIL — AP NFL (@AP_NFL) January 30, 2023

Meanwhile with the Chiefs, there’s an already-confrontational mayor, and a million tweets about barbecue (some from the mayor):

Trying to decide this one. We obviously have better barbecue and have superior chili here too, so not sure what they'd give us. Maybe just straight up money? https://t.co/PdCiwpFkYU https://t.co/zWxJwjEMo0 — Mayor Q (@QuintonLucasKC) January 26, 2023

Agreed. No need to respond. KC’s got class. Cincinnati has Jerry Springer and no rings. See them Sunday. https://t.co/Pa2vm8VPJ3 — Mayor Q (@QuintonLucasKC) January 27, 2023

Kansas City barbecue on the line ahead of AFC Championship game https://t.co/gNP6vTBjlC — KSN News Wichita (@KSNNews) January 26, 2023

And we can also expect plenty of coverage of Eagles incidents from the long past, including Santa and batteries.

5. “Did you know that Jalen Hurts was benched in his last title game start?” This is marginally more relevant to the actual game than most of what’s above, as it involves a current player and something about their play rather than their DNA or hometown. And this also probably isn’t being asked by the extremely-new-to-football parts of the media that are much of the focus of the above complaints, as this requires a fair bit of knowledge of Hurts’ career. It’s referencing the 2018 CFP national title game (for the 2017 season), where Hurts was famously pulled for Tua Tagovailoa.

Tagovailoa then started over Hurts for the Crimson Tide in the title game the next year. And Hurts went to Oklahoma after that and made the CFP, but not the title game. But there’s an extremely loose connection between the Super Bowl in 2023 and the national title game in 2018, to say nothing of the difference between being backed up by Tagovailoa and being backed up by…Gardner Minshew and Ian Book. Hurts is not getting pulled here unless he gets hurt, or unless he’s absolutely abhorrent, and both of those situations are a long way from what happened in 2018. But it wouldn’t be surprising to hear ab

Honorable mention: Did you know there was a previous Super Bowl played in this city? This is another one that comes up most years, and it’s funny as quite likely the least actually-connected to a current game. Yes, Glendale has hosted the Super Bowl before, most recently Super Bowl XLIX in 2015 (where the Patriots beat the Seahawks on the infamous Russell Wilson interception). That game has almost nothing to do with this one. But you can bet it’s going to be referenced a bunch.

For all those looking to survive two weeks of Super Bowl lead-up coverage, we salute you. Remember to hydrate with some non-Super Bowl topics as well. It’s a marathon, not a sprint.

