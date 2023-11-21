Photo credit: FS1

Skip Bayless knows the Dallas Cowboys are better than the Philadelphia Eagles. He doesn’t know how or why, he just knows.

Keyshawn Johnson, however, comes from the Bill Parcells school of thought where, “You are what your record says you are.” The Dallas Cowboys are 7-3. The Philadelphia Eagles are 9-1. And when both teams faced off earlier this month, the Eagles beat Dallas 28-23. Signs might actually point to Philly being the better team.

So Johnson asked Bayless a simple question, “If y’all are better than them, Skip, why are they 9-1?”

Always the contrarian and loyal Cowboys fan, Bayless didn’t back away from believing Dallas is still a better team than Philly. But if you were expecting Bayless to defend his opinion from Johnson’s interrogation with stats and facts, you tuned into the wrong show.

“If the Cowboys are better than the Eagles, why are they 9-1 and ya’ll not? I just wanna know.”@keyshawn asks Skip: pic.twitter.com/cCtlQnx3zu — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) November 21, 2023



“They got lucky last night,” Bayless said of the Eagles’ Monday Night Football win against the Kansas City Chiefs. “They’re riding that magic carpet.”

Okay, so the Eagles benefited from a magic carpet to win nine of their first ten games this season. But that doesn’t explain why the Cowboys have three losses on the year.

“We blew a game in Arizona and we gotta make it up,” Bayless said.

Enough pandering, Skip. Johnson still isn’t sold. “Mr. Bayless, I just want to know, simply put, why are they 9-1 and you 7-3 if you’re better than them? It makes no sense to me…you blew a game in Arizona, but there are two more losses on your record.”

“We are just now finding ourselves,” Bayless insisted. “We rose from the ashes at San Francisco, to here. And we should’ve won in Philadelphia because we outplayed them, we outstatted them, we outdid everything…I don’t know, we’re on our way to becoming, maybe the best team in the league.”

To cite a person Bayless admittedly doesn’t trust in Taylor Swift, “Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve.” By asking the simple question of, “why?” Johnson had Bayless rattled and racking his brain for ways to vacuously defend the Cowboys. Bayless leaned into the bit and never wavered, but he didn’t look great doing it.

