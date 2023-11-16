Photo credit: The Skip Bayless Show

If everyone is fawning over the love story between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, you can bet that means Skip Bayless has an issue with it.

Swifties have relished Taylor Swift’s budding relationship with Travis Kelce. And the NFL has certainly relished Swift’s newfound football fandom. But as Swift goes from just being Kelce’s “good buddy” to what seems to be a more serious love interest, Bayless is asking why.

On the latest episode of The Skip Bayless Show, the Undisputed host weighed on in America’s new favorite team of Swift and Kelce. The most popular popstar in the world might be able to pull a fast one over Kelce, but she’s not fooling Skip Bayless.

“I sincerely hope her relationship with Travis Kelce is real, for both their sakes, but especially for his,” Bayless said. “I believe from a distance that his feelings for her are very real. But hers for him? I have no idea. How can you know? How can even he be sure? Because she is such a megastar, obviously she is extremely image conscious. She’s just painfully camera aware.”

Stephen A. Smith can play “The Love Doctor” on his podcast, so why can’t Bayless do the same? Because Bayless takes a harmless love story and sucks the fun out of it.

“When she’s up in the box she comes off as stagey and fake to me. I just don’t buy it. My radar detector’s saying, ‘nope, nope, nope.’ I saw that clip of her at her Argentina concert,” Bayless continued. “Travis on his bye week flew down. She obviously knew she was on camera. You see her running toward Travis, all but jumping in his arms, embracing him, giving a big, exaggerated kiss.”

“It just seemed a little scripted to me. Just a little put on. Just a little fake. I could be wrong. But is she using this all-time fairy tale romance to plug into NFL sized publicity and promotion? I hope not, but I do wonder.”

Bayless having this level of concern for Swift and Kelce almost comes off as stagey, fake, exaggerated, and scripted. Oh the irony. Imagine Swift having the nerve to think about using the NFL’s publicity and promotion the way the NFL has used her publicity and promotion this season? How dare her.

Even if this relationship is stagey, fake, exaggerated, and scripted, so what? Swift appears to be having fun at Chiefs games. Kelce appears to be having fun at Swift’s concerts. Let them have fun until they’re not.

