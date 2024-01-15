Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Ian Rapoport is no stranger to reporting on free agents.

Now the NFL Network insider is reportedly set to become one.

According to the New York Post‘s Ryan Glasspiegel, Rapoport’s contract with NFL Media is set to expire during the upcoming NFL offseason. As a result, one of the league’s most-connected insiders could soon be available, at an especially interesting time in the NFL media space.

Late last week, The Post’s Andrew Marchand reported that ESPN and the NFL are in “advanced talks” on a deal that would give the league an equity stake in ESPN. As a part of the deal, ESPN would take control of NFL Media, including the NFL Network, while in return, the league would receive an equity stake in the Disney-owned sports network.

While the deal presumably would have opened the door for arguably the NFL’s two most prolific insiders — Rapoport and ESPN’s Adam Schefter — to work together, news of Rapoport’s impending free agency throws a wrench in their potential pairing. It also might make it easier for NFL Media to let Rapoport walk, knowing that it could soon have Schefter and ESPN’s other NFL insiders at its disposal.

As for potential landing spots for Rapoport should he hit the open market, his services will almost assuredly be in high demand. Considering his experience reporting, writing and being on air, he would be an asset to any league-affiliated network including CBS, Fox and NBC, as well as online outlets such as The Athletic and Sports Illustrated‘s Monday Morning Quarterback vertical.

Online sportsbooks have also shown a willingness to get into the insider game and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see both DraftKings and FanDuel — and potentially others — make bids for Rapoport once he’s available. It’s also worth noting that when it came to the NBA Draft controversy surrounding Shams Charania’s partnership with FanDuel, Rapoport publicly voiced support for the NBA insider.

[New York Post]