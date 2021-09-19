Fox announcer Gus Johnson has long been famed for his enthusiasm, and it’s particularly interesting to see what happens when that enthusiasm is applied to an ending that comes from a miss rather than a make. That’s what happened with Johnson’s call of the Minnesota Vikings’ 37-yard field goal attempt at the end of their road game against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, an attempt that kicker Greg Joseph put wide, giving the Vikings a 34-33 loss.

Some of the noises there aren’t translatable, but of those that are, we have “GOOD SNAP, CLEAN HOLD, FOR THE WIN! OHHHHH MY GOODNESS, HE MISSED IT! UNBELIEVABLE! AND THE CARDINALS SURVIVE! 34-33! YOU’RE WATCHING THE NFL, FOLKS! ON F-O-X!”

At this point, people are either in the love-him or hate-him camp on Johnson and his calls, and this one isn’t going to change any opinions either way. But it is certainly notable to hear what it sounds like for Johnson to call a game-ending miss like this.

[@NFL on Twitter; photo from Joe Camporeale/USA Today Sports]