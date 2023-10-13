Monday Night Football logo via ESPN.

Despite no ManningCast in Week 6, ESPN2 is still airing Monday Night Football, though it won’t be in English.

ESPN announced Friday, as we noted in our NFL Week 6 announcing schedule, that ESPN2 will simulcast the ESPN Deportes Spanish-language broadcast on Monday.

Rebeca Landa and Sergio Dipp will be on the call of the Cowboys vs. Chargers matchup, with Katia Castorena on the sidelines and John Sutcliffe also reporting on-site.

The simulcast caps off ESPN’s Hispanic Heritage Month, which has been celebrated for several years by the company.

Additionally, the simulcast includes an hour-long pregame show ( NFL Live desde Mexico), followed by a 15-minute post-game show.

With no ManningCast in Week 6 (it returns in Week 7), this makes sense without other sports airing on ESPN properties. There’s no NBA, NHL, college football, or college basketball. ESPN’s MLB commitments are done for the season. If there was no ESPN2 simulcast of Monday Night Football in Week 6, the network would have likely just aired library content like a 30 for 30 or an E60.

Anyway, I’m all here for the angry comments from people on Monday about MNF airing in Spanish.

[ESPN]